Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Kiwi Workers Fall $6,600 Behind Australians

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 4:28 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“New Zealand is being thrashed in the trans-Tasman battle for ideas, talent and capital”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Australian workers have grown $6,600 a year better off than their Kiwi counterparts since 2017.

“The Prime Minister claimed in her pre-Budget speech one year ago, ‘We need to be aspirational, and have a plan’. There’s no evidence of aspiration or a plan in a yawning wage gap that’s as big as the Tasman.

“Our productivity has grown by just 2.6 per cent since 2017, leaving us behind parts of the former Soviet Union, and 31 per cent lower than the UK. Our GDP per person is now closer to former communist countries like the Czech Republic than Australia.

“One reason our productivity is so low is because, according to the OECD, it’s harder to send overseas investment to New Zealand than to China, Saudi Arabia, and Myanmar, leaving Kiwis with less capital to work with.

“We attract less investment than nearly any small country. The amount of capital Kiwis have to work with is embarrassingly low. Investment drives productivity and wage growth because workers use more and better technology to produce more and better goods and services.

“We’ve long conceived of ourselves as a prosperous first world country. Today, we’re not even close to places like the UK.

“The wage gap between the median New Zealand and Australian worker has grown by $3.20 an hour, or $6,600 a year, since 2017.

“It’s no wonder 50,000 New Zealanders considering joining the brain drain for better wages overseas. Low productivity means people leave for higher wages. People can earn more for doing the same thing in a different place. We have an enormous diaspora. Our estimates show 23 per cent of people born in New Zealand are currently living overseas.

“We don’t attract enough investment, so we don’t grow productivity and wages, so people leave. It becomes self-reinforcing. We’ve been poorly served by two political parties who each say the other is ruining the country, but will run it the same way if it gets them into office.

“One element of ACT’s Real Change Budget would remove Overseas Investment Act restrictions for investment originating in friendly democratic, OECD member countries. We need to show the world we trust them and are open for business. In fact, Damien Smith’s Member’s Bill has been drawn and is before Parliament right now.

“Our country is in real danger of slipping away from first world status. We can’t afford another business as usual budget. Real change means asking who we want to be as a nation for generations to come, not who gets what this election.

“The choice we now face is the same as we faced a generation ago. Do we want to carry on in comfortable decline, or do we want to make our country the preferred destination for ideas, talent and investment? The real question is: Can we afford not to do real change?

“We can’t just evict the current government. We need to evict its ideas, too, and deliver real change.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>

Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 