Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Claims Settlement Bill Passes First Reading

Ngā uri o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua were at Parliament today to witness the passing of the first reading of the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua Claims Settlement Bill.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua are a group of interconnected hapū from the Dannevirke to Lake Wairarapa regions, and have approximately 12,000 registered members.

“This is an important day for ngā uri o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua and the Crown in reaching this milestone after many years of dedication and hard work,” Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

“The first reading marks another step in Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua’s journey towards recognition of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims and the beginning of a new relationship with the Crown based on true partnership, trust, and respect,” Andrew Little said.

The historical grievances of Ngāti Kahungunu against the Crown include the forced cession of tens of thousands of acres of land at Maungaroa in 1845 as well as the failure to act in good faith during rapid and extensive land purchases throughout the 1850s and in later public works takings. The Crown also failed to honour the gifting of Wairarapa Moana with the promised reserves.

The settlement includes:

Acknowledgement and an apology for the Crown’s historical breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua will receive financial and commercial redress valued at $115-million with the opportunity to purchase Crown properties, including 70-percent of the Ngāumu Forest Crown Forest licensed land

As well as 28 commercial sites from the Treaty Settlements Landbank and Ministry of Education.

Cultural redress includes the vesting of 27 sites of cultural significance and 30 place name changes that acknowledge iwi association with sites in their rohe.

“This settlement recognises Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua’s long-standing association with the whenua and taonga within their rohe, and provides a foundation that I hope will benefit many generations of Ngāti Kahungunu to come,” Andrew Little said.

Kua hipa te Pire Whakataunga Kokoraho mō Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua i te pānuitanga tuatahi

I te whare pāremata ngā uri o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua i tēnei rā kia kite, kia rongo hoki rātou i te hipanga o te pānuitanga tuatahi o te Pire Whakataunga Kokoraho mō Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua.

Ko Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua tētahi kohinga hapū e whai tūhononga ana mai i ngā rohe o Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua ki te moana o Wairarapa, ā, kei tōna 12,000 ngā uri kua rēhitangia.

“He rā nui tēnei ki ngā uri o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua me te Karauna i te ekenga ki tēnei pae whakahirahira i muri mai i ngā tau roa o te ū tonu, o te pukumahi hoki,” te kī a te Minita mō ngā Take Tiriti o Waitangi, a Andrew Little.

“Ko te pānuitanga tuatahi tētahi anō kokenga i tā Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua takahi i te huarahi e whakaaeita ai ā rātou kokoraho ā-Tiriti o Waitangi, ā, koinei hoki te tuinga o tētahi hononga hou ki te Karauna i runga i te motuhenga o te patuinga, i te pono, i te whakaaro nui hoki,” hei tā Andrew Little.

Ko ētahi o ngā tohe mai rā anō a Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Karauna, ko tā te ture āki kia riro ngā eka whenua e hia tekau mano nei i Maungaroa i te tau 1845, ko te korenga hoki i mahi i runga i te ngākau pai i te wā e tere ana, e whānui ana hoki te horapa o te hokotanga o ngā whenua i te roanga o te tekau tau 1850, i ngā tangohanga whenua hoki o muri mai mō ngā mahi tūmatanui te take. Kāore hoki i whakatinanatia e te Karauna tana oati kia rāhuitia he whenua hei mihi ki te whakaaro nui o te takohatanga o te moana o Wairarapa.

Ka whai wāhi ki te whakataunga ko te:

Whakaaturanga o ngā takahanga o mua a te Karauna i te Tiriti o Waitangi, me tētahi whakapāha mō aua takahanga rā.

Whakawhiwhinga o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua ki te puretumu ā-pūtea, ā-arumoni hoki e eke nei ki te $115 miriona te uara, ā, ka wātea hoki te huarahi ki te hoko i ngā rawa-wāhi o te Karauna, pēnei i te 70 ōrau o te whenua e whai raihana ana i te Ngahere o te Karauna, kei te ngahere o Ngāumu.

Āpitihanga hoki o ngā wāhi arumoni e 28 mai i te Paewhenua mō ngā Whakataunga ā-Tiriti me Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga.

Whai wāhitanga o te puretumu ā-ahurea e whakaūngia anō ai te mana ki ngā wāhi e 27 e tāpua ana ā-ahurea, ko te huringa hoki o ngā ingoa o ngā wāhi e 30 hei whakanui i te hononga o te iwi ki aua wāhi o roto i ō rātou nā rohe.

“E whakanui ana tēnei whakataunga i te roa o te hononga o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua ki te whenua me ngā taonga o ō rātou rohe, ā, e tūmanako nei au, ka noho hoki tēnei hei tūāpapa e whai painga ai ngā tini whakatipuranga o Ngāti Kahungunu ā haere ake nei,” te kī a Andrew Little.

