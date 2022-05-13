Parliament

Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It

Friday, 13 May 2022, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

“Since the introduction of My Vaccine Pass last year, the COVID-19 vaccination landscape has changed. While My Vaccine Pass is not legally required, people are encouraged to have their pass for when it might be needed,” Chris Hipkins said.

Updated My Vaccine Passes will be available for anyone aged 12 and over who is up to date with their vaccinations for their age group and for the type of vaccine they have received, and this includes boosters for those over 18.

“In early April 2022 the legal requirement for businesses to use My Vaccine Passes was removed. Some businesses may be voluntarily keeping My Vaccine Pass requirements as a condition of entry.

“For this reason, it is a good idea to have an up-to-date My Vaccine Pass handy in case you are asked for it. I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations and download their updated pass as it’s an important record of their vaccination status.

“We’ve learnt over the last couple of years there are no certainties with COVID-19 and with new variants circling the globe, it’s best we’re prepared for every eventuality,” Chris Hipkins said.

An updated My Vaccine Passes will have an expiry date six months from the date of issue. The pass can be requested at any time provided people continue to be up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The updated My Vaccine Pass will have a slightly different look to the current version and a refreshed design, but it will still have a QR code.

Anyone aged 12 and over can get a My Vaccine Pass if they have had their recommended COVID-19 vaccinations.

5 to 11-year-oldsNot available for this age group
12 to 17-year-oldsTwo primary doses
18 years and overTwo primary doses, plus a booster

