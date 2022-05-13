Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Aotearoa New Zealand Provides Further Funding For Global COVID-19 Response

Friday, 13 May 2022, 11:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Aotearoa New Zealand is providing more funding to the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator for global efforts to respond to the pandemic.

“The health, economic and social impacts of COVID continue to be felt around the world,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“This further $10 million will support developing countries to access testing, treatments, personal protective equipment, medical oxygen, and other critical supplies. It will also contribute to strengthening health systems and help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on essential health services.

“New Zealand has been committed to playing our part in the global effort to end the pandemic. Today’s announcement reinforces our view that nations should not be hindered in their ability to fight the severe impacts of this virus on the health of their people and communities,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the funding overnight in a pre-recorded virtual address as part of the second Global COVID-19 Summit.

“We commend the leadership of the US, Senegal, Germany, Indonesia, and Belize in hosting the Summit to strengthen and focus collective efforts. We also welcome the other country commitments announced by world leaders,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“This further funding demonstrates our commitment to increasing access to lifesaving tools so that people can protect themselves and their whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

New Zealand’s contribution includes $8 million to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism for low- and middle-income countries, and $2.25 million to UNICEF for the purchase of medical equipment in Viet Nam and to maintain essential health services in the Philippines.

This brings New Zealand’s total contribution to the ACT-Accelerator to nearly $70 million.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>


Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>


Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 