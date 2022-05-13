Aotearoa New Zealand Provides Further Funding For Global COVID-19 Response

Aotearoa New Zealand is providing more funding to the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator for global efforts to respond to the pandemic.

“The health, economic and social impacts of COVID continue to be felt around the world,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“This further $10 million will support developing countries to access testing, treatments, personal protective equipment, medical oxygen, and other critical supplies. It will also contribute to strengthening health systems and help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on essential health services.

“New Zealand has been committed to playing our part in the global effort to end the pandemic. Today’s announcement reinforces our view that nations should not be hindered in their ability to fight the severe impacts of this virus on the health of their people and communities,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the funding overnight in a pre-recorded virtual address as part of the second Global COVID-19 Summit.

“We commend the leadership of the US, Senegal, Germany, Indonesia, and Belize in hosting the Summit to strengthen and focus collective efforts. We also welcome the other country commitments announced by world leaders,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“This further funding demonstrates our commitment to increasing access to lifesaving tools so that people can protect themselves and their whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

New Zealand’s contribution includes $8 million to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response Mechanism for low- and middle-income countries, and $2.25 million to UNICEF for the purchase of medical equipment in Viet Nam and to maintain essential health services in the Philippines.

This brings New Zealand’s total contribution to the ACT-Accelerator to nearly $70 million.

