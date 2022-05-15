Parliament

Faafoi Encourages Mediocrity From INZ

Sunday, 15 May 2022, 1:14 pm
ACT New Zealand

“Kris Faafoi has shown how out of his depth he is as Immigration Minister in an interview on Q+A this morning,” says ACT’s Immigration spokesperson Dr James McDowall.

“Faafoi previously insisted 80 per cent of visa applications had to be processed within 12 months. Now he’s extended that to 18 months, insisting - he’ll “get grumpy” if that’s not met.

“Instead of extending the deadline and allowing his department to be mediocre - he should insist the 12 month deadline is met.

“It might make him “grumpy” but it’s heartbreaking for families who are separated and means businesses who are desperate for workers are missing out. Eventually skilled people will give up and go elsewhere.

“Under Faafoi’s watch all visa processing times have blown out by months. How is that even possible when the borders have been closed?

“Faafoi claims that people from non-visa waiver countries are being kept out “for safety” but can’t explain why it’s unsafe to let them in. We’re allowing in tourists from the UK but not the families of Chinese and Indian migrant workers who have been separated for years.

“There are 667,000 New Zealanders who were born in non-visa waiver countries – 14 per cent of our population.

“Immigration New Zealand might claim it can’t keep up with a full re-opening of the border and need time to prepare, but the reality is that it has had two years off to improve systems, clear backlogs, process relevant visas and have managed to do none of that.

“This Government claims to be one of kindness but the way it’s treating migrants is cruel. It’s time for the Government to do what’s right.

“Faafoi getting grumpy isn’t enough to fix our broken immigration system. He needs to start showing some leadership, pull his department into line, show some compassion and get his priorities straight.”

Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

