Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Landmark Climate Plan Secures Path To Net Zero

Monday, 16 May 2022, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan will prepare New Zealand for the future by putting the country on track to meet its first emissions budget, securing our environment and economy, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today.

“This is a landmark day in our transition to a low emissions future,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We’ve all seen the recent reports on sea level rise and its impact right here in New Zealand. We cannot leave the issue of climate change until it’s too late to fix.

“The Emissions Reduction Plan delivers the greatest opportunity we’ve had in decades to address climate change but also move to a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security by creating jobs, upgrading the country to run on more clean energy, supporting nature, and improving infrastructure.

“This is a challenge I know New Zealand can succeed in. Our plan is achievable because it includes a role for Government as well as for every community and sector of the economy.

“Addressing climate change now means we can bring down the cost of living.

“Reducing our reliance on fossil fuels will shield households from the volatility of international price hikes while reducing transport and energy bills.

“Households are already seeing the impact of escalating petrol prices and this plan sets out practical ways to cut power, transport and other costs by taking climate friendly actions.

“Cutting agriculture emissions and greening our exports protects our brand in a market where international consumers are looking for products produced with care for the climate.

“We can see around us that climate change is here now. We can’t opt out of the effects of climate change so we can’t opt out of taking action.

“The Government’s actions over the past four and a half years have bent the curve of our emissions trajectory, and this plan will now accelerate our emissions reduction,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“This is an historic day for climate action in Aotearoa. The Emissions Reduction Plan will ensure New Zealand is on track to meet the climate targets this Government has put in place all while creating new jobs, improving our communities, and making life better for people,” Climate Change Minister James Shaw said.

“Over the last four years this Government has put in place a framework for bold, enduring climate action that will reach across governments, across parliaments, and across generations. Because of this work, New Zealand is on track to bend the curve of its emissions downwards for the first time in its history.

“But lasting climate action is about more than setting targets. It’s about take the actions, both large and small, that together add up to a better future for people and for the planet. And that’s what the Emissions Reduction Plan is all about.

“The plan we have published today lays the path towards a net zero future where more people can purchase EVs, our towns and cities have world-leading public and active transport infrastructure, our highest emitters have switched to clean and reliable energy, our farmers are growing food in ways that help the climate, and more of our homes are warmer and more affordable to heat.

“The Emissions Reduction Plan is a plan for the whole of New Zealand. The Government will play a key role in getting the system settings right and accelerating the use of low-emissions practices and technologies. But we cannot do it alone.

“Tackling climate change requires the combined effort of government, iwi / Māori, unions, communities, local government, and business. This plan will guide the work we do together so that collectively we transition to a low carbon future in a way that benefits everyone,” James Shaw said.

A number of these key actions outlined in the plan have received funding from the Government’s new Climate Emergency Response Fund in Budget 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 



Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 