Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Partnership To Reduce Agricultural Emissions

Monday, 16 May 2022, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government has committed $710 million over four years through the Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to accelerate efforts to lower agricultural emissions, expand the contribution of forestry to reduce carbon, and produce alternative ‘green’ fuels.

“Our economic security depends on New Zealand’s food and fibre sector. It’s our biggest export earner but also our largest contributor to emissions, and if we don’t take action now we will be at risk as consumer preferences evolve,” Damien O’Connor said.

“The key to our continued success rests on our ability to produce world-leading food and fibre products that keep pace with consumer expectations and maintain our clean and green brand. This investment will not only sharpen our competitive edge in the future, it will also unlock opportunities for careers in agri-tech and generate export revenue through product development.

“We are allocating nearly $339 million to accelerate the development of high-impact technologies and practices to reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions, including the establishment of the new Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions.

“The Centre is about applied research that drives product development. The He Waka Eke Noa partnership has highlighted the demand from farmers and growers for products that will shift the dial on-farm so our sector can hit our emissions reductions targets. The sooner tools are ready for farmers the sooner we move on our goal of biogenic methane reduction of 10 percent by 2030 and 24 to 47 percent by 2050.

“It will partner with key businesses. Work is progressing with the private sector on how they can contribute their expertise and resources,” Damien O’Connor said.

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash said $73.5 million from Budget 2022 will go towards increasing woody biomass, which offers the best alternative to coal in our efforts to reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuels.

“We want to ensure we have home-grown clean energy solutions to replace the use of coal in industrial process heat. This will increase our energy security and means we are less reliant on coal.

“This new funding will increase New Zealand’s biomass supply by enabling planting of 10,000ha of forest.

“Forests can provide an abundant, natural resource to store carbon. Funding of $256.2 million will go towards maximising the contribution of forestry in boosting carbon sequestration to achieve New Zealand's future carbon goals.

“New funding will scale up native seedling production to increase native forest planting and create long term carbon sinks. It will also fund targeted research and development, and stimulate private sector investment to help transform our forestry and wood processing into a high-value, high-wage sector,” Stuart Nash said.

Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri said the funding will help iwi-Māori to lower emissions in their growing primary sector businesses.

“Māori agribusiness has a big role to play in the years ahead as we make the most of blending our traditional knowledge to protect the land and environment and help drive productivity,” Meka Whaitiri said.

"It’s about determining the most appropriate uses for our whenua, adopting new technology to reduce emissions, and providing on the ground support to make the changes.”

Damien O’Connor said Budget 2022 initiatives, including just over $6 million to support the implementation of a pricing system for agricultural emissions, and $35.4 million to support farmers, growers and whenua Māori entities to transition, would complement existing initiatives under way.

“There’s a tonne of work happening in this field that can be built on, such as low emissions sheep, nitrate inhibitors and methane inhibitors for ruminants. The Government’s commitment includes integrated farm planning, supporting the more than 170 farmer-led catchment groups across the country, and the many industry-led innovation projects enabled through the Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund,” Damien O’Connor said.

“There’s a lot resting on our ability to boost productivity and the value of our products, while driving down environmental impacts. These Budget 2022 initiatives will accelerate these efforts and propel us along our Fit For a Better World food and fibre roadmap.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 



Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 