Cash For Clunkers An Expensive Failure

Monday, 16 May 2022, 2:38 pm
“The Government is rolling out failed Obama era policies that are going to cost New Zealanders during a cost of living crisis,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesperson Simon Court.

“Cash for clunkers was trialled in the USA and it was a total disaster. It cost a fortune and effectively just subsidised expensive vehicle purchases that were likely to happen anyway.

“It cost up to US$288 to reduce a tonne of emissions back then when carbon prices were far lower. Labour’s proposal refers to similar schemes in California where their budgeting shows US$920 per tonne of reductions.

“It’s a pointless waste of money when transport is already within the Emissions Trading Scheme. Given the New Zealand ETS price is US$48.16, you could buy 19 tonnes of emissions credits for the same cost and shred them so no one can use them for the same cost of a one tonne reduction from cash for clunkers.

“The Government wants you to accept a policy that is 19 times less efficient just because they want to be seen as doing something.

“In America the scheme also raised the price of used cars on the open market, once again Labour are subsidising vehicles for the wealthy while making it harder for poorer Kiwis to get vehicles.

“Rather than subsidising the global automobile industry during a cost of living crisis, the Government could help out Kiwis by giving them a carbon tax refund.

“The social justice wing of the Green Party should ask why the party is prepared to raise the price of cars for people on lower incomes, just so the well-off environmental wing can buy a subsidised Tesla.

“The Government needs to drop the attention-seeking climate policies that only cost Kiwis. The ETS is the most cost-effective tool we have for reducing emissions.”

Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
