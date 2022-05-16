Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

A List Of Irrelevant Measures Announced Under The Guise Of ‘Emissions Reduction’

Monday, 16 May 2022, 2:39 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“If the Emissions Reduction Plan is anything to go by this Government has lost all touch with reality and is unable to separate climate change policy from any other part of life,” says ACT Climate Change spokesperson Simon Court.

“The plan reads like a word cloud from a Labour/Greens after work drinks, and much of it has little to no connection to reducing emissions.

Some of the initiatives detailed are:

  • Creating an accessible, responsive and flexible tertiary education and training system
  • Changes to the national curriculum and NCEA system so we “embed an understanding of the collective nature of our wellbeing.”
  • Developing an income insurance scheme and improve welfare system income adequacy
  • Reducing the distance travelled by light vehicles by 20 per cent
  • Implement the Tackling Safe Speeds programme to ensure safer speeds around schools
  • Improved digital connectivity for rural communities
  • Support Tikanga-based programmes to support needs and aspirations of whenua Māori entities
  • The Essential Freshwater programme

“What on earth do any of these have to do with reducing emissions? Just like when they spend the COVID fund on pet projects under the guise of COVID recovery, they’re now using reducing emissions as an excuse to advance their ideological agenda.

“New Zealanders deserve better than Labour’s policy wishlist greenwashed as climate policy. ACT stands for real change in our climate policy, ensuring it is practical, effective, and not going to make life harder for New Zealanders.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 