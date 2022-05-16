Belarusian Leaders And Defence Entities Targeted Under Latest Round Of Sanctions

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has today announced sanctions on Belarusian leaders and defence entities supporting Russia’s actions in Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response to the war.

“The Belarusian government military is enabling the illegal and unacceptable assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Under the leadership of President Lukashenko, Belarusian territory has been used to launch attacks into Ukraine.

“Aotearoa New Zealand condemns all involved in assisting Russia in their unjustified and illegal war, and we call on Belarus to immediately renounce their support for this war.

“Alongside the international community, we are continuing to put real pressure on those supporting Putin and his despicable actions in Ukraine,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

The latest round of sanctions extends to 27 Belarusian leaders and defence entities which have supported the invasion of Ukraine. This includes President Lukashenko, Belarusian military leaders and others, who are among those now listed under the Russia Sanctions Act.

New Zealand has also extended the full suite of its prohibitions to 12 Belarusian individuals who were included in the travel ban announced in March.

These sanctions join a number of actions New Zealand has taken in response to the ongoing illegal military action against Ukraine, including trade measures, humanitarian contributions, and providing military equipment to support Ukraine to defend itself.

Further information on sanctions taken under the Russia Sanctions Act 2022 can be found on the MFAT website: www.mfat.govt.nz/Russia-Sanctions

© Scoop Media

