Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Law Helps Secure New Zealand’s Maritime Domain

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta
Minister of Foreign Affairs
Minita Take Aorere

Legislation that will help prevent serious criminal offending at sea, including trafficking of humans, drugs, wildlife and arms, has passed its third reading in Parliament today Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta announced.

“Today is a milestone in allowing us to respond to the increasingly dynamic and complex maritime security environment facing Aotearoa New Zealand,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“Through the passing of this legislation, we will be better equipped to keep our maritime environment secure against threats like drugs trafficking, wildlife trafficking and human trafficking.

“Our extensive maritime domain and how we secure it, is critical to our national security and prosperity, especially given our ever increasing dependence on the sea for trade,” Nanaia Mahuta said

The Maritime Powers Act gives Police, the New Zealand Defence Force, Customs and the Department of Conservation the power to stop, board, search and detain ships in international waters, including New Zealand’s Exclusive Economic Zone, where they have reasonable grounds to suspect a serious criminal offence has been committed.

It also enables the detention and arrest of suspects and the return of a ship to New Zealand to be searched for evidence.

“The Maritime Powers Act establishes a comprehensive regime that will enhance our ability to enforce New Zealand’s criminal law in international waters. It brings a consistency to our domestic arrangements that has been previously lacking,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“The powers in the Act are consistent with existing powers under New Zealand law, including the Bill of Rights Act and with New Zealand’s rights and obligations at international law.

“I would like to thank everyone who made submissions on the Bill and the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee for their recommended changes to improve and strengthen our maritime environment,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Emissions Reduction Plan Non-Event


Clearly, the attempt to take the politics out of climate change has itself been a political decision, and one meant to remove much of the heat from the global warming issue before next year’s election. What we got from yesterday’s $2.9 billion Emissions Reduction Plan was a largely aspirational multi-party commitment to the direction of policy on climate change...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 