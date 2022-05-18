Parliament

Tolley -Tauranga’s Own Marie Antoinette

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 11:31 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Being appointed a highly paid commissioner by Labour, has gone to former National MP Anne Tolley’s head.

“The people of Tauranga are having an election. The right to choose who speaks for us is our democratic birthright, but nobody told Anne Tolley, Tauranga’s Marie Antoinette.

“It’s time Tauranga gave her the same treatment. The power has gone to her head, and we say off with it. 

“The unelected ‘mayor’ released advice today saying ‘Tauranga’s priorities outlined for by-election candidates.’ Wait a minute. The priorities are set by the voters, not the unelected career politician from Ohope.

“She goes on to say that the candidates are ‘out of touch.’ Really? How out of touch is someone who got put on a $320,000 salary by the Labour Government for two terms without asking for a single vote?

“This comes after Tolley tried to haul me in for a tune up. She wrote to me saying ‘my fellow Commissioners and I would like to invite you to our offices for a briefing.’ In other words, before you run you have to make friends with the unelected commissioners. 

“If you don’t go, they tell you they are ‘out of touch.’

“Tauranga gets this because nobody stands up to it. Labour appointed Tolley as the tzar of Tauranga. National bred her political career. Tauranga needs a distinctive voice to represent it and call time on dictatorship squeezing out democracy."

Gordon Campbell: On The Emissions Reduction Plan Non-Event


Clearly, the attempt to take the politics out of climate change has itself been a political decision, and one meant to remove much of the heat from the global warming issue before next year's election. What we got from yesterday's $2.9 billion Emissions Reduction Plan was a largely aspirational multi-party commitment to the direction of policy on climate change...
Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand's economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment...

Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today...

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members' interests as at 31 January 2022...



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday's mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the 'manifesto...

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today...


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department...


