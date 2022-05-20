Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More Than Two Coroners Needed To Address Backlog

Friday, 20 May 2022, 6:23 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Parliament passed a Bill under urgency to increase the cap on the number of coroners in New Zealand from 20 to 22 full time equivalents (FTEs) but ACT’s Justice Spokesperson Nicole McKee says that won’t address the rising backlog of coroner cases needing to be heard.

“The original cap of 20 coroners at any one time was introduced when the population was at 4.2 million. Now that our population count is at nearly 5.1 million the equivalent number of coroners needed should be 24.4 FTEs.

"ACT submitted a tabled amendment to the law seeking for the cap to be raised to 30 coroner FTEs to take into account the expected rise in population. This was voted down by Labour during the committee stage of the Bill.

“The Government had more work to do in this space and it is not supporting families or the justice system by failing to address the backlog which is expected to rise over the next three years.

“If coroners are under pressure they are less likely to hold inquiries or inquests to give families much needed answers about the deaths of their loved ones.

"Statistics already show that inquests decreased from one in every four cases in 2012 to one in every 13 cases in 2017. An enquiry has been averaging 877 days to complete with inquests averaging 1,451 days.

“These waits prolong the agony and grief of those wanting answers. Increasing the cap by two coroners will still leave families grieving for longer.

“It is disappointing the Government has not used foresight to anticipate the needs of our communities and bury its head in the sand when requested to increase the cap further making the urgent Bill fit for purpose.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2022


At base, the political biffo back and forth on the merits of Budget 2022 comes down to only one thing. Who is the better manager of the economy and better steward of social wellbeing – National or Labour? In its own quiet way, the Treasury has buried a fascinating answer to the “who’s best at running an economy during a crisis?” question, at page 57 of the Fiscal Strategy section...
More>>



 
 

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:



National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 