Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

"I spoke to Anthony Albanese early this morning as he was preparing to address his supporters. It was a warm conversation and I’m really looking forward to formally meeting with him soon," Jacinda Ardern said.

“Anthony and I have had the chance to meet before and I have no doubt we’ll have a strong working relationship that will serve both countries well.

“Australia is our most important partner, our only official ally and single economic market relationship, and I believe our countries will work even more closely together in these tumultuous times.

"I would also like to acknowledge the strong working relationship I had with Scott Morrison. I am confident that the close and unique relationship between New Zealand and Australia will continue under Mr Albanese’s leadership.

“I hope to meet Prime Minister Albanese in the near future, and look forward to working with him on a range of issues including supporting New Zealanders living in Australia, making trans-Tasman business even easier, deepening our partnership with our close friends in the Pacific, and advancing our interests on the world stage.

“Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand are at our best when we work together; when we acknowledge our mutual interests, our shared values and the uniqueness of our perspectives; when we stand united as allies and whānau, recognising the strength in our diversity,” Jacinda Ardern said.

