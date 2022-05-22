Parliament

National Congratulates Anthony Albanese

Sunday, 22 May 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

On behalf of the National Party, I would like to congratulate incoming Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his election victory overnight, Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon says.

“Australia is New Zealand’s closest friend. Our deep ties cross historical, cultural and sporting connections, beyond what we share with any other country. It is vital for our shared interests that we continue to work to strengthen the relationship.

“I have met Anthony Albanese several times and I always found him to be friendly, open and engaged. He will make a good partner for New Zealand and we look forward to working with him in the future.

“The National Party would also like to acknowledge Scott Morrison for his hard work and leadership since becoming Australia’s Prime Minister in 2018. I wish him and his family the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


