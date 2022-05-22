National Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Sunday, 22 May 2022, 1:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
On behalf of the National Party, I would like to
congratulate incoming Australian Prime Minister Anthony
Albanese on his election victory overnight, Leader of the
Opposition Christopher Luxon says.
“Australia is New
Zealand’s closest friend. Our deep ties cross historical,
cultural and sporting connections, beyond what we share with
any other country. It is vital for our shared interests that
we continue to work to strengthen the
relationship.
“I have met Anthony Albanese several
times and I always found him to be friendly, open and
engaged. He will make a good partner for New Zealand and we
look forward to working with him in the future.
“The
National Party would also like to acknowledge Scott Morrison
for his hard work and leadership since becoming
Australia’s Prime Minister in 2018. I wish him and his
family the best of luck in their future
endeavours.”
