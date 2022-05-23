Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Closed Border Heaps Pressure On Kiwi Households

Monday, 23 May 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“With interest rates set to undergo another hike this week, the pressure being heaped on Kiwi households is close to breaking point,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government’s mismanagement of the border and unworkable isolation periods are making the problem worse for no benefit. Until New Zealand is truly open we’ll keep sliding backwards.

“Seven-day isolation is too long if you’ve tested negative. Pre-departure testing is an unnecessary hassle. Last week the COVID Minister admitted pre-departure testing was having a negligible effect on our infection rates, so what’s the point having it?

“We have got our assumptions back to front. If the Government cannot justify restricting people, it should stop restricting them. We’re doing nothing to dismiss our reputation as a hermit kingdom.

“Adding to the woes is an Immigration NZ department who has treated the pandemic as an extended holiday and failed to catch up on any of its backlogs. Building sites can’t get builders. Hospitals can’t get nurses. Farms can’t get milkers. There are shortages of essential workers that are creating a wage-price spiral.

“Kiwis are suffering from a perfect storm of reduced productivity due to border settings, and Labour’s spending addiction which are driving inflation. If the Government doesn’t sort inflation, the Reserve Bank will sort it for them by raising mortgage rates.

“Last week’s Brain Drain Budget showed the Government has no plan to turn the decline around and make our country the preferred destination for ideas, talent and investment. As a result we’re going to see another OCR hike this week and Kiwis will get another hit in their back pocket thanks to Labour.

“In case anyone thinks renters are safe from mortgage rate increases, they just have to ask themselves, who will pay a landlords’ mortgage, if not the tenants? Government blow outs will mean higher interest rates, which mean rent increases. The money supply has to be dampened one way or another, and the Reserve Bank’s way will hurt everyone.

“Labour’s lock em down and lock em out attitude has turned New Zealand into a hermit kingdom. People don’t want to come here because of our illogical restrictions but ambitious Kiwis are lining up to leave because of the cost of living.

“It’s time for real change and for Kiwis to be able to see a future of prosperity on our shores again.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2022


At base, the political biffo back and forth on the merits of Budget 2022 comes down to only one thing. Who is the better manager of the economy and better steward of social wellbeing – National or Labour? In its own quiet way, the Treasury has buried a fascinating answer to the “who’s best at running an economy during a crisis?” question, at page 57 of the Fiscal Strategy section...
More>>



 
 

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:



National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 