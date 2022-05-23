National Supports Contribution To Ukraine
Monday, 23 May 2022, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National welcomes the additional contribution that New
Zealand is making to the war in Ukraine, Foreign Affairs
Spokesperson Gerry Brownlee and Defence Spokesperson Tim van
de Molen say.
“Cabinet’s decision to send troops
to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian soldiers is an
appropriate step, and one that continues New Zealand's
proportionate response to Russia's invasion,” says Gerry
Brownlee.
“The Government should be clear in
signalling what next steps it is considering as part of New
Zealand’s ongoing response.”
Tim van de Molen says
New Zealand’s defence personnel and their expertise will
make a valued contribution in Ukraine’s effort to defend
against Russia’s atrocities.
“It’s important
that New Zealand remains in step with our traditional
partners in defence of our
values.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?More>>