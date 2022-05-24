Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer: Budget 2022 Fails To Fix Cancer Funding Shortfall

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 10:13 am
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori Co-leader and Health spokesperson Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is supporting the calls of patients and advocates who have been left stunned by the Government’s lack of action on breast cancer screening and Pharmac funding in Budget 2022.

“Government are praising themselves for increased health funding, and yet still our response services for cancer and other life-threatening illnesses are still facing huge shortfalls in funding. There’s nothing more important than the hauora of our people, and yet cancer is taking us out at worse rates,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“We support Breast Cancer Foundation NZ who have been campaigning for increased funding and an urgent plan to deal with the 50,000 backlog of women who need mammograms. In this Budget they have been ignored again.

“Their ambassador Stacey Morrison is telling the Government that “this 50,000 backlog is unacceptable”. The foundation has called on the Government to commit $15 million for BreastScreen Aotearoa to urgently clear the mammogram backlog and prevent women from being diagnosed late, which is a drop in the bucket of health spending and should have been an easy choice.

“From all the stories that have been shared with me, and my own personal experience, it’s clear that people are dealing with extremely long wait times, even women who meet all the risk factors for breast cancer.

“Government must listen and urgently invest funding into screening services to both keep pace with existing need and to lower the screening age, particularly for wāhine Māori who endure one of the highest rates of breast cancer in the world,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

Patients and advocates for lifesaving cancer drugs, such as Malcolm Mulholland, have spoken out about how this Budget fails to address the chronic underfunding of Pharmac. While there was some more funding, it is not keeping pace with need. In Malcolm’s words, “Government doesn’t understand the size of the problem - there is a $1.5bn hole in funding.”

“It would cost more than $400m per year to fund all of drugs on PHARMAC’s wish list. And As Malcom points out, even that would still leave us behind most OECD countries – catching up will likely cost up to $3bn per year,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“Te Pāti Māori will continue to support the voices of patients who shouldn’t have to be campaigning for the medicines and services they need, but focusing on getting better. In a wealthy nation like Aotearoa, there is no excuse for patients not being able to access life-saving treatment.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Te Pati Maori on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia’s Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
More>>



 
 


Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:



Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 