Strobe Lights And Fog Cannons Won’t Stop Ram-raids

Thursday, 26 May 2022, 12:04 pm
The Government has been asleep at the wheel in the face of an explosion of ram raids and youth crime in New Zealand, and today’s announcement is too little too late, National’s Police Spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Retail businesses will be deeply disappointed the Government has taken so long just to announce a band-aid solution of only $6 million to go towards strobe lights and fog cannons. It will do little to stop a car from smashing through the front window.

“It has been ten days since Cabinet agreed on funding for ram-raid businesses. The Government claimed that they acted quickly in response to the ram-raids, but businesses who have been raided multiple times will beg to differ.

“Youths stealing cars and driving them into retail premises have been causing thousands of dollars of damage for businesses and communities for months. The Ministers announcement of $6 million won’t stretch very far, forcing some businesses to fend for themselves.

“The Police need to urgently review their pursuit policy - since the change in policy, 83 per cent of fleeing drivers are not getting arrested. Young offenders have realised they can steal a car or flee the scene of a crime without the risk of being pursued or stopped by the Police.

“This announcement was nothing more than a photo opportunity for a Minister who has lost the confidence of the public and the police. Labour is good at announcing funding but fails to deliver better outcomes for New Zealanders.

“Until this Labour Government cracks down on crime, youth offenders, gang members and organised crime groups will continue to behave and act with impunity.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>



Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

