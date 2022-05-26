Government Investment Delivers A Safer Connection Through South Auckland

Hon Michael Wood

Minister of Transport

The Franklin community have a safer journey to work, school and into Auckland with the construction of Glenbrook Roundabout on State Highway 22.

Minister of Transport, Michael Wood, attended an event today that marked the completion of the last major milestone of the project.

The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come,” Michael Wood said.

“Our Government’s commitment to infrastructure investment will continue to play a critical part in securing New Zealand’s economy and recovery from COVID-19.

“Delivering on projects such as this helps address our current infrastructure deficit, improves road safety outcomes, while also meeting future needs caused by population growth and climate change.

“We know this stretch of road is a busy freight route with lots of trucks turning into local businesses.

“The roundabout is among a range of safety improvements Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is rolling out on SH22.”

The roundabout has four legs including access to the Paerata Rise development and Paerata School – both part of a new development in an area which continues to grow.

Construction of the new $16.9 million roundabout began in March 2021 and was completed earlier this month.

“We’re expecting significant urban development in the area - from Drury and the Southern Motorway as far south as Pukekohe,” Michael Wood said.

“The roundabout is a future-proofing project and is expected to be used by more than 21,000 vehicles a day.”

“It has also made this route significantly safer, by reducing speed and eliminating a dangerous turn that large trucks previously had to navigate on the former SH22/Glenbrook Road intersection.

Between January 2015 and December 2019 there were 21 recorded crashes within 400 metres of the intersection of Karaka, Glenbrook and Paerata Roads.

“This project is an example of the investment the Government is making as part of New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy, Road to Zero 2020 – 2030, a programme of work delivering safety improvements, including speed management, on high-risk intersections and roads across New Zealand,” Michael Wood said.

“To support future growth in the area, the Government is working with Auckland Transport on planning staged upgrades along SH22 to improve safety, provide walking and cycling connections and better access for public transport, freight and general traffic to support current and future residents.”

