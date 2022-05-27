Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable

Friday, 27 May 2022, 10:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· Second COVID-19 booster recommended for the most vulnerable 6 months after first booster

· Several hundred thousand people will be eligible

· Legislative change to enable rollout from mid-June

People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

This follows a recommendation from the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group that a second booster dose may be beneficial for those most at-risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and with a gap of six months from their previous booster. The vast majority of these people become eligible from July.

“A booster is important for our most vulnerable as we move into the winter peak. Several hundred thousand people will be eligible, which includes our older population, residents of aged care facilities, disability care facilities aged 16 years and over, and severely immunocompromised people aged 16 years and over and who have received a three-dose primary course and a first booster.

“Final decisions on the make-up of this group will be made within the next two weeks.

“The Government is working urgently to enable the second booster to be made available in the same way as the primary course and booster – that is, without needing to access a GP. This will be more equitable and make the roll-out to our at-risk groups more effective.

“We intend do this by amending the Medicines Act, and anticipate the new policy will be in effect from mid June, in good time for the vast majority of eligible people.

“If you are eligible but have had COVID-19, you will need to wait at least 3 months after your infection before having an additional dose.

“Based on current advice, for those who are not at risk of severe illness from COVID-19, a two-dose primary course and a booster dose provides very good and lasting protection, which is why we can be more targeted in the rollout of the second booster.

“We know a booster helps reduce the chance of more serious infection, and it will be less likely that you need hospitalisation. And if you haven’t had your first booster yet, it is not too late to get it in time for the winter season.

“The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group will continue to review new information on COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines and will make further recommendations if necessary,” Chris Hipkins said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 