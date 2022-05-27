Parliament

Public Feedback Sought On Proposed Land Classifications For The West Coast

Friday, 27 May 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

An independent assessment of stewardship land on the West Coast has delivered recommendations for revised land classifications, Minister of Conservation Kiri Allan says.

Stewardship land is the term given for land that was allocated to DOC when it was formed in 1987, but had yet to be given a specific land classification. Panels were set up last year to reclassify stewardship land to ensure appropriate layers of protection for future generations to enjoy. Public notification will open next week on those recommendations.

“We made a promise to look at all of our stewardship land. Reclassification ensures land is being protected for its natural, cultural and heritage values, and is secured for the future, proving economic, social and recreational opportunities,” Kiri Allan said.

“It is important to strike the balance in getting these land classifications right, so that we protect land with conservation and cultural value and unlock land with neither, making it available for other productive purposes.

“The West Coast is the first region in Aotearoa New Zealand to go through this process, with the National Panel recommendations including reclassifying approximately 77,000 hectares as National Park, 347,000 hectares as Conservation Park and 182,000 hectares as Historic Reserve.

“Any existing rights on stewardship land, such as concessions for tourism activities or grazing licences, can continue for the duration of the concession regardless of whether that parcel of land is reclassified. This is in recognition of the contractual rights of concessionaires.

Access for the gathering of pounamu under the Ngāi Tahu (Pounamu Vesting) Act will also be unaffected.

National park status provides the maximum level of protection with land having to be maintained in its natural state, conservation park is primarily for the protection of its natural and historic resources, historic reserves protect historic and cultural sites as well as native flora and fauna, and recreational reserves are areas of open space that provide places suitable for recreation and sporting activities and the physical welfare and enjoyment of the public.

“The panels have done an outstanding job of assessing each parcel of land and conducting site visits in the region, a region with some of this country’s most outstanding ecological, historical, cultural and recreation values,” Kiri Allan said.

“A Ngāi Tahu panel was also established to assess the land and has provided immeasurable guidance and insights to the process.

“The next stage – public notification – will inform any final decisions on the draft recommendations,” Kiri Allan said.

Further assessments will be made to deliver recommendations for three remaining areas (approximately 140,000 ha) of land on the West Coast, primarily in South Westland.

The notification period will begin on Monday 30 May through the DOC website and will be open for 40 working days closing at 5pm on 26 July.

The recommendations and Conservation Value Reports for each area can be found at www.doc.govt.nz/stewardship-land-documents. More information about the national panels and the reclassification process can be found at Stewardship land reclassification – national panels (doc.govt.nz).

The stewardship land reclassification process in the South Island will continue over the coming months, with further areas for assessment to be announced in due course.

National Panel Proposed Recommendations Table

The table below outlines the different land classifications being recommended by the National Panel for the West Coast region.

National Panel RecommendationSum of GIS Area (ha)Percentage
Conservation Park34774854.00%
Historic Reserve18230028.31%
National Park7744012.02%
Scenic Reserve119651.86%
Stewardship79271.23%
Ecological Area72611.13%
Local Purpose (River Conservation) Reserve46010.71%
Wildlife Management Area38080.59%
Local Purpose (Ngāi Tahu) Reserve5050.08%
Recreation Reserve2620.04%
Local Purpose (Other) Reserve1270.02%
Disposal660.01%
Government Purpose (Government Buildings) Reserve30.00%
Amenity Area20.00%
Grand Total644016100.00%

 

Summary of current permissions on stewardship land on the West Coast

Permission typeNumber of permissionsPermission duration
Access arrangement125Linked to permit under Crown Minerals Act; timeframe varies
Grazing concession175Up to 10 years
Easement concession56Up to 30 years in most cases; may be up to 60 years
Beehive concession 4Up to 10 years
Structure concession66Up to 30 years
Gravel extraction concession46Up to 10 years
Guiding concession4Up to 10 years
Aircraft concession4Up to 10 years
Telecommunications sites38Up to 10 years
Accommodation concession46Up to 30 years, may be up to 60 years
Storage concession1Up to 30 years
Wild Animal Control10Up to 10 years
Total575 

