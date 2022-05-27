Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Funding For Protecting And Enabling Mātauranga Māori

Friday, 27 May 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Investing in protecting mātauranga Māori and tāonga will unlock significant economic and cultural benefits for Aotearoa, Associate Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

Te Pae Tawhiti programme which supports research and innovation in the Maori economy is getting a further $27.6 million investment over the next four years.

“Budget 2022 funding will contribute to helping create economic security now and into the future by enabling Māori businesses to use mātauranga Māori to diversify Aotearoa’s exports through targeted investment in the Māori economy,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“By leveraging off our unique culture and identity, early modelling estimates this work has the potential to deliver up to $340 million to our Māori economy in Aotearoa annually.

“Led by Te Puni Kōkiri, Te Pae Tawhiti ensures that Māori economic resilience enables a whole-of-government response to help drive and support Māori development.

“Mātauranga Māori and tāonga are unique to our national culture and identity. In order to continue to benefit from them, we need systems in place to ensure they retain their integrity and flourish for all in Aotearoa,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Te Puni Kōkiri have been leading the Te Pae Tawhiti work programme for the past two years in partnership with Te Taumata Whakapūmau, the original Wai 262 claimants’ representative rōpū.

Priorities for Te Pae Tawhiti include developing a domestic bioprospecting regime, a Māori-Crown partnership approach to mātauranga, strengthening Māori involvement in international agreement-making and forums, and means to measure success.

“The investment will fund Te Taumata Whakapūmau to continue to develop the evidence base for what is needed for Māori to solidify their role as guardians of Māori knowledge, traditions and cultural expressions.

“Alongside their work, expert technicians Te Kahu Aronui, will be funded for further research focused on intellectual property, genetic resources and mātauranga Māori areas. It will also continue to support a wide range of initiatives, including the review of Haka Ka Mate Attribution Act, in partnership with Ngāti Toa.

“I’m excited to continue this mahi and ensure that we have mechanisms that work responsibly for and with Māori,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 