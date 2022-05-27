New Funding For Protecting And Enabling Mātauranga Māori

Investing in protecting mātauranga Māori and tāonga will unlock significant economic and cultural benefits for Aotearoa, Associate Minister for Māori Development Nanaia Mahuta announced today.

Te Pae Tawhiti programme which supports research and innovation in the Maori economy is getting a further $27.6 million investment over the next four years.

“Budget 2022 funding will contribute to helping create economic security now and into the future by enabling Māori businesses to use mātauranga Māori to diversify Aotearoa’s exports through targeted investment in the Māori economy,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

“By leveraging off our unique culture and identity, early modelling estimates this work has the potential to deliver up to $340 million to our Māori economy in Aotearoa annually.

“Led by Te Puni Kōkiri, Te Pae Tawhiti ensures that Māori economic resilience enables a whole-of-government response to help drive and support Māori development.

“Mātauranga Māori and tāonga are unique to our national culture and identity. In order to continue to benefit from them, we need systems in place to ensure they retain their integrity and flourish for all in Aotearoa,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

Te Puni Kōkiri have been leading the Te Pae Tawhiti work programme for the past two years in partnership with Te Taumata Whakapūmau, the original Wai 262 claimants’ representative rōpū.

Priorities for Te Pae Tawhiti include developing a domestic bioprospecting regime, a Māori-Crown partnership approach to mātauranga, strengthening Māori involvement in international agreement-making and forums, and means to measure success.

“The investment will fund Te Taumata Whakapūmau to continue to develop the evidence base for what is needed for Māori to solidify their role as guardians of Māori knowledge, traditions and cultural expressions.

“Alongside their work, expert technicians Te Kahu Aronui, will be funded for further research focused on intellectual property, genetic resources and mātauranga Māori areas. It will also continue to support a wide range of initiatives, including the review of Haka Ka Mate Attribution Act, in partnership with Ngāti Toa.

“I’m excited to continue this mahi and ensure that we have mechanisms that work responsibly for and with Māori,” Nanaia Mahuta said.

© Scoop Media

