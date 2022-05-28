Where Is The PHARMAC Review?

“It has been three months to the day since the Minister received the PHARMAC review, why is he still hiding it?” Asks ACT’s Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“The Minister received the report on 28 February, he has since shared it with the Ministry of Health, PHARMAC, and the Health and Disability System Review Transition Unit. But the patients whose life relies on the funding of medication are getting radio silence.

“Patients are feeling let down and disillusioned. Releasing the final Pharmac report to patient groups is the right and fair thing to do for people who are suffering from chronic pain and diseases.

“The Government was dragged into a review of PHARMAC kicking and screaming. The review was first proposed by ACT during the election campaign and National and Labour only agreed after being backed into a corner during an election debate.

“Labour’s reluctance is now plain for all to see. Health Minister Andrew Little has a copy but hasn’t given any indication about when he will release it publicly.

“ACT also calls for the Government to produce a Medicines Strategy. It is not possible to truly reform the healthcare system without considering the role medicines play in the lives of New Zealanders. ACT has put forward an amendment to the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill to require a Medicines Strategy that would increase oversight, transparency, and a direction of travel for medicines access in our health system.”

