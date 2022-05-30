Firearms Register Won’t Make Kiwis Safer

“The Government’s firearms register won’t prevent gun crime and will cost Kiwis to create it,” says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“It was revealed this morning that an Australian software firm being investigated by the Commerce Commission has won a five-year contract to set up the register.

“Gun crime in New Zealand is out of control, but creating a register will do nothing to fix this and once again shows the Government’s focus is in all the wrong areas.

“Much like with the gun buyback, responsible firearm owners will be forced to comply while gang members will carry on their merry way and ignore it. There will be no change to the number of illegal guns on the street.

“Even worse, if the gun register is leaked it will become a steal-to-order list for gangs and criminals.

“ACT agrees it’s time for action on gangs and wants to see Police getting illegal firearms off the streets.

“That’s why it was so disappointing that just last week Labour voted down my Bill that would have allowed Police to freeze and seize assets from gangs upon finding an illegally held firearm at a raid.

“We have also proposed Gang Control Orders that would allow Police to apply to the courts for an injunction against an individual on the National Gang List.

“The gangs are not interested in talking, and they won’t sign up to a silly register. It’s time to allow Police to protect our communities by going after the gangs hard.”

