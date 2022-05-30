Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Firearms Register Won’t Make Kiwis Safer

Monday, 30 May 2022, 3:25 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government’s firearms register won’t prevent gun crime and will cost Kiwis to create it,” says ACT’s Justice spokesperson Nicole McKee.

“It was revealed this morning that an Australian software firm being investigated by the Commerce Commission has won a five-year contract to set up the register.

“Gun crime in New Zealand is out of control, but creating a register will do nothing to fix this and once again shows the Government’s focus is in all the wrong areas.

“Much like with the gun buyback, responsible firearm owners will be forced to comply while gang members will carry on their merry way and ignore it. There will be no change to the number of illegal guns on the street.

“Even worse, if the gun register is leaked it will become a steal-to-order list for gangs and criminals.

“ACT agrees it’s time for action on gangs and wants to see Police getting illegal firearms off the streets.

“That’s why it was so disappointing that just last week Labour voted down my Bill that would have allowed Police to freeze and seize assets from gangs upon finding an illegally held firearm at a raid.

“We have also proposed Gang Control Orders that would allow Police to apply to the courts for an injunction against an individual on the National Gang List.

“The gangs are not interested in talking, and they won’t sign up to a silly register. It’s time to allow Police to protect our communities by going after the gangs hard.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>

National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 