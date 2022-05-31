Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Backs Māori Climate Action

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Farmers, growers and whenua Māori owners have been supported by the Government to ramp up their efforts to reduce agricultural emissions and the impacts of climate change on local communities.

The investments detailed today during a Māori caucus roadshow across the country are part of a total Budget 2022 food and fibre sector package of more than $1 billion.

“New Zealand’s economic security leans heavily on our clean and green brand, which provides a competitive edge for our largest export sector,” Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri said.

“Ensuring Māori farmers, growers and whenua Māori owners do their bit to reduce emissions means having the right information to makes informed decisions.

“Budget 2022 delivered $35.4 million to provide extra support through specialised climate-focused extension servicesto boost existing on-the-ground supportto helpfarmers and growersadapt their practices and adopt new technology.

“Workshops, targeted groups, field days and otheron-farm activities will be used to sharelearningandthe most up-to-dateinformationon low emissions practices.

“It will also fund tikanga-based programmes to develop and support long-term low emissions profiles for whenua Māori,” Meka Whaitiri said.

“Further, a platform for Māori Climate Action will ensure the work under way on mitigation and adaptation is done in partnership with Māori, Associate Environment and Emergency Management Minister, Kiri Allan said.

“New Zealand faces some of the greatest natural hazard risks of any country in the world. The recent floods in Tairawhiti are a case in point. These are no longer one in 100 year events; a changing climate means that we can expect frequent and more extreme storms and floods.

“The development of New Zealand’s first National Adaptation Plan is an opportunity to see, in one place, across government, what is being done to adapt and what is proposed in the coming years.

“The intention of the Māori Climate Action platform is to align existing kaupapa and relationships, not as a single point of engagement between Māori and the Crown, but rather to provide support and coordination across climate both mitigation and adaptation, and make it easier for Māori communities to engage,” Kiri Allan said.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said tangata whenua are disproportionately exposed to the impacts of climate change and there are particular risks and opportunities for Māori and the Māori economy in the transition.

“We must ensure a fair and equitable transition to a climate-friendly future for Māori. That transition should be led by Māori and that will require building Crown–Māori relationships and capability to work together as equal partners.

“The Māori climate platform will play a key part of the Emissions Reduction Plan – our blueprint for a low-carbon economy. It will play a critical role in how we embed that partnership, support Māori-led climate strategy and action plan, and enable kaupapa Māori actions and solutions to solutions.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Regulating Guns And Supermarkets


Thanks to decades of free market zealots opposed on principle to sensible regulation… We’re now faced with a supermarket duopoly so entrenched that any prospective new entrant would have to think twice before taking them on. Even if they did, it might take as much as an estimated $1 billion investment upfront and 100 stores before the new entrant could hope to start getting price traction on the incumbents. For the foreseeable, we’re left with a government that’s merely tinkering with the problem. Consumers should not be holding their breath over what even the sensible regulatory steps announced yesterday by the government might achieve...
More>>



 
 

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 