Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government’s Response To Overdue PHARMAC Review Misses The Point

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 11:26 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour has finally been pressured into revealing the review into PHARMAC, but sadly their response shows they’re still focused on slicing up the health system based on race instead of need,” says ACT’s Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“The Government was dragged into a review of PHARMAC kicking and screaming. The review was first proposed by ACT during the election campaign and National and Labour only agreed after being backed into a corner during an election debate. When they did get to it, they watered the review down by excluding budgetary requirements from the terms of reference.

“They then tried to bury it for months, before finally releasing it today when they probably hoped news of the Prime Minister’s meeting with the President would distract from the damning findings.

“The review shows that PHARMAC needs significant changes to deliver for those most in need. The Government can’t shirk away from these responsibilities and need to implement the changes that will make a difference in people’s lives.

“It also confirms that PHARMAC staff, rather than clinical experts or those with patient experience are making decisions about life savings medicines. The idea that medicines could be bumped up or down priority lists based on popular opinion rather than clinical opinion is staggering and should be fixed.

“Labour’s response shows they don’t want to face up to the urgent work put forward in this review. They want to focus on ideological restructures and divvying up the health system based on race rather than addressing the core needs of New Zealanders.

“The review calls for the Government to produce an updated Medicines Strategy. It is not possible to truly reform the healthcare system without considering the role medicines play in the lives of New Zealanders and ACT has put forward an amendment to the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill to require a Medicines Strategy that would increase oversight, transparency, and a direction of travel for medicines access in our health system. The Government could address this important recommendation today with their support of my SOP.

“Patients have felt let down and disillusioned by the process around this review and sadly the Government’s response will not give them cause for much optimism.

“For many New Zealanders, funding for pharmaceuticals is life or death, or the difference between a life of pain and suffering or living freely. The Government should be focused on delivering life-changing medicines for all New Zealanders based on need.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Regulating Guns And Supermarkets


Thanks to decades of free market zealots opposed on principle to sensible regulation… We’re now faced with a supermarket duopoly so entrenched that any prospective new entrant would have to think twice before taking them on. Even if they did, it might take as much as an estimated $1 billion investment upfront and 100 stores before the new entrant could hope to start getting price traction on the incumbents. For the foreseeable, we’re left with a government that’s merely tinkering with the problem. Consumers should not be holding their breath over what even the sensible regulatory steps announced yesterday by the government might achieve...
More>>



 
 

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 