Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Damning Report Reflects Labour’s Mismanagement

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Today’s Pharmac report is a damning reflection of the Labour Government’s mismanagement of health, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

“The Pharmac report has revealed some significant deficiencies which the Government has failed to address. It is no wonder Health Minister Andrew Little has hidden this report from the public for four months.

“Instead of spending the last five years working to improve health outcomes and delivering better services for New Zealanders, this Labour Government has been focused on its ideological and hugely disruptive health restructure.

“The report found that under this Government’s watch, Pharmac hasn’t achieved the savings it claims and is likely to have contributed to inequities for Māori. For some time National has expressed concerns about these issues, but rather than address them, the Government has spent its time creating new health bureaucracies in Wellington.

“The report also describes a lack of clear targets, insufficient reporting and an absence of an up to date principles based medicines strategy, which will disrupt Pharmac’s integration into the wider health system – if and when the Government’s restructure is actually completed.

“National is calling on the Government to stop focusing on creating new bureaucracy, and instead do the work to make sure Pharmac is performing, so that New Zealanders have access to the medicines and treatments they deserve.

“Minister Little must take responsibility for this poor performance and address the 33 recommendations.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Regulating Guns And Supermarkets


Thanks to decades of free market zealots opposed on principle to sensible regulation… We’re now faced with a supermarket duopoly so entrenched that any prospective new entrant would have to think twice before taking them on. Even if they did, it might take as much as an estimated $1 billion investment upfront and 100 stores before the new entrant could hope to start getting price traction on the incumbents. For the foreseeable, we’re left with a government that’s merely tinkering with the problem. Consumers should not be holding their breath over what even the sensible regulatory steps announced yesterday by the government might achieve...
More>>



 
 

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 