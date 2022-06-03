Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Rakiura Pathway Renamed To Mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Friday, 3 June 2022, 6:34 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A popular short walk on Rakiura/Stewart Island has been renamed in honour of the Platinum Jubilee for Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today.

“To honour Her Majesty’s long reign, the track to Observation Rock from the settlement of Oban, will be formally renamed the ‘Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Path’ and known as the ‘Platinum Path’ for short,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The 58-metre track was previously known as Observation Rock Track. When a clear night sky allows, Observation Rock is the perfect place to see the Aurora Australis - the Southern Lights.

“The viewing area at Observation Rock is on everyone’s ‘must do’ list and most people who visit Rakiura/Stewart Island, go there for the great views into Paterson Inlet.

The short track which follows through rata forest, will be signposted by the Department of Conservation (DOC) from the entrance off Excelsior Road. Longer term, signage down in Halfmoon Bay will also be changed to reflect the new name.

‘I’m told, that since the Halfmoon Bay community has been doing pest control, the birdlife has come back with a vengeance including kiwi and kākā.

“Our environment is hugely important to New Zealanders so this name change is a fitting and heartfelt tribute.”

The viewing area at Observation Rock is also being upgraded. This is a multi-agency and iwi project with work due to start shortly for completion by early 2023.

Rakiura/Stewart Island was designated as a Dark Sky Sanctuary in 2019 by the International Dark Sky Association to emphasise the outstanding natural nightscape with minimal light pollution levels.

The Platinum Path is the second project to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

“The Queen supports conservation initiatives, particularly sustainable planting, so to mark the Jubilee, we are also embarking on a national tree planting project for 100,000 native trees across 14 native restoration projects around New Zealand. These plantings will improve existing projects and accelerate the rate of restoration and enhance carbon storage,” Jacinda Ardern said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 


LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 