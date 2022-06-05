Urban Waterway Restoration Through Jobs For Nature Marks World Environment Day

Hon David Parker

Minister for the Environment

A project to breathe life back into the Styx River (Pūharakekenui) and create local jobs in Christchurch has received a significant boost from the Jobs for Nature initiative.

The Styx Living Laboratory (in partnership with Christchurch City Council, Environment Canterbury, Te Runanga o Ngai Tuahiriri and Kahu Kura Rongoā Māori Trust) will receive $4.12 million of Jobs for Nature funding to protect the Styx River (Pūharakekenui).

Environment Minister David Parker made the announcement on World Environment Day, with the theme #OnlyOneEarth, saying it was another example of the strong action this Government is taking to tackle environmental degradation.

“A once polluted area now has resourcing and backing from the local community to allow for the catchment return to its natural state. This project encapsulates Te Mana o Te Wai, putting the health of freshwater first—a principle central to the freshwater work programme,” he said.

“It’s going to bring back the birds, fish, the invertebrates and the native plants. We can really get things happening with the river, and support local employment.”

To date, the project has controlled over 8 hectares of woody weeds such as grey willow and planted over 24,000 native plants in the catchment.

Over the next 5 years, the project will create around 43 full time equivalent jobs. The jobs will focus on eradicating pest plants and protecting freshwater quality.

Aperahama Kipa, from the Kahukura Rongoā Māori Trust said, “It makes me feel joyful because we are making a difference to the waterway and the banks of the river.”

Anita Spencer, Styx Living Laboratory Trust programme manager, said the project would provide really good training for people in the conservation field.

The Jobs for Nature programme is a Government initiative aimed at creating nature-based work opportunities and skills training to benefit our environment and provide support towards the on-going economic recovery from COVID-19.

It is part of the Government’s wider efforts to tackle environmental issues.

They include funding of $179 million in Budget 2022 towards implementing reform of the resource management law.

“Last month, Climate Change Minister James Shaw released the emissions reduction plan, setting out how Aotearoa New Zealand will move towards a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. Budget 2022 provided $2.9 billion for initiatives to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the coming decades.”

