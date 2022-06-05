Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Urban Waterway Restoration Through Jobs For Nature Marks World Environment Day

Sunday, 5 June 2022, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker
Minister for the Environment

A project to breathe life back into the Styx River (Pūharakekenui) and create local jobs in Christchurch has received a significant boost from the Jobs for Nature initiative.

The Styx Living Laboratory (in partnership with Christchurch City Council, Environment Canterbury, Te Runanga o Ngai Tuahiriri and Kahu Kura Rongoā Māori Trust) will receive $4.12 million of Jobs for Nature funding to protect the Styx River (Pūharakekenui).

Environment Minister David Parker made the announcement on World Environment Day, with the theme #OnlyOneEarth, saying it was another example of the strong action this Government is taking to tackle environmental degradation.

“A once polluted area now has resourcing and backing from the local community to allow for the catchment return to its natural state. This project encapsulates Te Mana o Te Wai, putting the health of freshwater first—a principle central to the freshwater work programme,” he said.

“It’s going to bring back the birds, fish, the invertebrates and the native plants. We can really get things happening with the river, and support local employment.”

To date, the project has controlled over 8 hectares of woody weeds such as grey willow and planted over 24,000 native plants in the catchment.

Over the next 5 years, the project will create around 43 full time equivalent jobs. The jobs will focus on eradicating pest plants and protecting freshwater quality.

Aperahama Kipa, from the Kahukura Rongoā Māori Trust said, “It makes me feel joyful because we are making a difference to the waterway and the banks of the river.”

Anita Spencer, Styx Living Laboratory Trust programme manager, said the project would provide really good training for people in the conservation field.

The Jobs for Nature programme is a Government initiative aimed at creating nature-based work opportunities and skills training to benefit our environment and provide support towards the on-going economic recovery from COVID-19.

It is part of the Government’s wider efforts to tackle environmental issues.

They include funding of $179 million in Budget 2022 towards implementing reform of the resource management law.

“Last month, Climate Change Minister James Shaw released the emissions reduction plan, setting out how Aotearoa New Zealand will move towards a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. Budget 2022 provided $2.9 billion for initiatives to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the coming decades.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 


LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 