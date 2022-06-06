Parliament

PM Congratulates Queen’s Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours Recipients

Monday, 6 June 2022, 5:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has extended her congratulations to the New Zealanders recognised for their service to the country in the Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours list 2022.

The 187 honours recipients includes two appointments to our highest honour, The Order of New Zealand, and the appointments of three Dames and three Knights.

“At a time when New Zealand is reconnecting with the world, it makes me proud to highlight the abundance of service by New Zealanders that happens across our communities, as well as on the world stage,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“Dame Silvia Cartwright richly deserves our highest honour for her huge contribution across many fields including women’s health, justice and as our 18th Governor-General. Sir Tipene O’Regan has been pivotal in improving the economic, cultural and social standing of Māori communities.

“One of our newest Dames, Dr Judy McGregor, combined her passion for human rights and health to lift the voices and improve the lives of women, children and older people around the world.

“She is joined by Judge Carolyn Henwood for services to state, youth and the arts, having been instrumental in righting the wrongs of the past for survivors of abuse in state care; and netball legend Ruth Aitken, our most capped Silver Ferns coach in one of our most beloved sports.

“Our newest Knights also reflect the very best of New Zealand: Dr Patu Hohepa is credited with a renaissance in te ao Māori, Dr Collin Tukuitonga who has undoubtedly improved the lives of our Pacific communities through his work on health and welfare, particularly ensuring high vaccination rates, and Hugh Rennie who has worked across many major companies and government agencies since the 1960s, much of his work pro bono.

“Following their own personal and significant loss at Pike River Mine, Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse have been tireless in their campaign for better workplace health and safety protections for all New Zealanders.

“Credited with many of the ski sector innovations that secured New Zealand’s high standing across both international ski and tourism, Des Peters of Christchurch is honoured for his dedication to the industry than spans more than 40 years.

“Gloria Harihari-Hughes has been honoured for services to Māori and youth for her work within the Māori Wardens Association, including setting up teams to help following the Christchurch earthquakes, and to assist with the Waka Ama competition.

“Instrumental in the dairy industry since Fonterra’s creation in 2001, John Monaghan from Eketāhuna helped to strengthen the co-op at a crucial time in New Zealand’s economic recovery from Covid-19.

“Finally, I acknowledge Benji Marshall, one of our hardest working rugby league players, alongside another sporting hero Ross Taylor, honoured for services to cricket as well as Pacific communities, having coached and supplied gear to young Samoan cricketers.

“This year the service of New Zealanders is being recognised alongside the 70 years of service by the Queen, the Platinum Jubilee, for which the honours list was renamed to reflect.

“To every single person honoured today, I join with those who know you best, and those who have benefitted the most, in thanking you for your mahi,” Jacinda Ardern said.

