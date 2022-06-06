Queen’s Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours - A Niuean Knight

Dr Collin Fonotau Tukuitonga a Pacific champion during the COVID 19 pandemic has been made a Knight in the Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022.

“Dr Tukuitonga , a Niuean, has been a champion of many health initiatives from establishing a Cancer Control Strategy, managing New Zealand’s response to the SARs threat and consulting on the Painted Apple Moth programme in West Auckland.

“Over the past two years he has been a calm and steady voice for immunisation in the Pacific,” said the Minister for Pacific Peoples Hon Aupito William Sio.

Luteru (Ross) Taylor a cricketing stalwart for the Blackcaps has been appointed as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit following his decision to retire from the red ball game.

“A formidable sportsman, Luteru has scored a truly amazing 18,145 runs across all cricket’s formats. He has been a coach for young players in Samoa and Papua New Guinea and inspires young Pasifika everywhere,” said Aupito William Sio.

Also receiving an honour this year is the operatic bass Jonathan Lemalu. Mr Lemalu is appointed as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to opera.

“Jonathan has performed at the Met in New York and the Royal Opera House in London. Many of us will remember when he sang the national anthem at the 2011 World Rugby Cup,” said Hon Aupito William Sio.

Mangere College Pacific language champion, Mrs Melegalenu’u Ah Sam has been appointed as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“Now deputy principal at Mangere she drove the Pacific languages teaching in South Auckland when she established the school’s languages L Block in 2012. This has become a hub for Māori and Pacific learning. Mrs Ah Sam has also been a stalwart supporter of all our Pacific students at the annual Polyfest festivals for many years.

“I wish all those Pasifika people who have been honoured the very best and I am delighted they remain champions for our communities,” said Hon Aupito William Sio.

List of Pacific recipients:

KNZM

Dr Collin Fonotau Tukuitonga, for services to Pacific and public health

CNZM

Mr Luteru Ross Poutoa Taylor, for services to cricket and Pacific communities

ONZM

Mr Fa'afetai Jonathan Lemalu, for services to opera

Mrs Bridget Snedden, for services to people with learning disabilities

MNZM

Mrs Melegalenu’u Ah Sam, for services to Pacific language education

Mr Les Lehi Tenise Atoni, for services to the Tokelau community

Mrs Sandra (Sandy) Borland, for services to nursing and the Pacific community

Mr Siaosi (George) Fa’alogo, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

Mr Matthew Faafetai Malietoa (Mataio) Brown, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

Dr Linita Manu’atu, for services to Pacific education and the Tongan community

Ms Kiriovea Jasmin McSweeney, for services to the film industry

Mrs Tolupene (Neta) Peau, for services to the Tokelau community

Mr Bill Urale, for services to music and the community

QSM

Ms Gabrielle-Sisifo Makisi, for services to Pacific communities and education

Reverend Vaelua Salafai Mika, for services to church ministry and the Samoan community

Reverend Hiueni Nuku, for services to Tongan and Pacific communities

Mrs Vaipou Saluni, for services to education and the Pacific community

Mr Luther Alafia Toloa, QPM, JP, for services to the Pacific community

