Report Into Family Violence Mortality Strengthens Minister’s Resolve

Today’s release of the Family Violence Death Review Committee’s (FVDRC): ‘A duty to care’ report has been welcomed by the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, Hon Marama Davidson.

Minister Davidson says the FVDRC’s seventh report, released by the Health Quality & Safety Commission New Zealand, gives further weight to Te Aorerekura – New Zealand’s first National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence released in December 2021.

“The FVDRC report strengthens my resolve, and the collaborative approach from Government Ministers who have accountability in this space.

“The report affirms that we are building a strong foundation with Te Aorerekura, while making it clear where our actions need to be even more precise and intentional.

“It’s essential all government agencies, and community organisations can provide victim-survivors and perpetrators of violence with the safe and effective responses they need,” said Minister Davidson.

“The recent release of our family violence workforce capability frameworks is an early but crucial step in providing all workforces with a shared understanding of family violence drivers and to know how to identify risks and to respond appropriately.”

Download the full report:

www.hqsc.govt.nz/resources/resource-library/fvdrc-seventh-report/

© Scoop Media

