The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022

The Order of New Zealand

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand:

ONZ

To be Additional Members of the said Order:

The Honourable Dame Silvia Rose Cartwright, PCNZM, DBE, QSO, DStJ, of Auckland. For services to New Zealand.

Sir Stephen (Tipene) Gerard O'Regan, of Christchurch. For services to New Zealand.

Dated at Wellington this 6th day of June 2022.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The Order of New Zealand.

The New Zealand Order of Merit

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Ms Ruth Ellina Aitken, ONZM, of Paeroa. For services to netball.

Judge Carolyn Henwood, CNZM, of Wellington. For services to the State, youth and the arts.

Dr Judith Helen McGregor, CNZM, of Auckland. For services to human rights and health.

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Dr Patrick Wahanga Hohepa, of Kaikohe. For services to Māori culture and education.

Mr Heughan Bassett Rennie, CBE, QC, of Wellington. For services to governance, the law, business and the community.

Dr Collin Fonotau Tukuitonga, of Auckland. For services to Pacific and public health.

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Dr Alastair MacCormick, of Auckland. For services to tertiary education and the community.

Mr Edward Colin Manson, ONZM, of Auckland. For services to philanthropy, urban development and business.

Mr Benjamin Quentin Marshall, of Canada Bay, Australia. For services to rugby league.

Mr John Anthony Monaghan, of Martinborough. For services to the dairy industry.

Ms Lisa Marie Reihana, MNZM, of Auckland. For services to the arts.

Dr Miriam Edna Saphira, of Thames. For services to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Mr Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor, of Hamilton. For services to cricket and Pacific communities.

Dr David Graeme Woodfield, of Hamilton. For services to transfusion medicine.

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Mr Uddhav Prasad Adhikary, JP, of Auckland. For services to the Nepalese community.

Dr Bryan William Robert Betty, of Wellington. For services to health.

Dr Hilary Blacklock, of Auckland. For services to haematology.

Mr Gresham Barry Bradley, of Auckland. For services to the LGBTQIA+ community and education.

Mr Gregory John Brightwell (Matahi Avauli Brightwell), of Gisborne. For services to Waka Ama.

Ms Mathilda Margareth Broodkoorn, of Haruru. For services to health and Māori.

Ms Souella Maria Cumming, DStJ, of Wellington. For services to governance.

Ms Hinerangi Rachael Edwards, of Wairoa. For services to Māori, governance and education.

Ms Pamela May Elgar, of Auckland. For services to hockey and women.

Ms Susan Jane Elliott, of Auckland. For services to human rights advocacy, particularly refugees.

Professor Francis Antony Frizelle, of Christchurch. For services to health.

Mr Donald John Griffin, of Carterton. For services to tertiary education and sport.

Ms Lynda Louise Hagen, of Wellington. For services to law and the community.

Professor John Graham Hampton, of Christchurch. For services to agricultural science.

Mrs Tangihaere Gloria Harihari-Hughes, of Rotorua. For services to Māori and youth.

Mr John Mitchel Kirkpatrick, of Hastings. For services to shearing sports.

Mr Faafetai Jonathan Lemalu, of London, United Kingdom. For services to opera.

Ms Denise Messiter, of Thames. For services to Māori and health.

Mr Brian Robert Mulligan, of Auckland. For services to physiotherapy.

Dr Gordon Ian Nicholson, of Auckland. For services to health and the community.

Emeritus Professor Anthony Ian Parker, of Wellington. For services to industrial design.

Mr Roderick Christopher Dominic John Pelosi, of Palmerston North. For services to football.

Mr Desmond Leslie Peters, of Christchurch. For services to the snow sport industry.

Ms Petronella (Marjet) Maria Pot, of Auckland. For services to women's health.

Ms Beverly Margaret Pownall, of Auckland. For services to health, particularly breastfeeding.

Dr Daphne Joan Rickson, of Paekakariki. For services to music therapy.

Dr Anne Katherine Robertson, of Palmerston North. For services to sexual health.

Mrs Lorraine Susan Scanlon, of Westport. For services to Victim Support and the community.

Mrs Bridget Ann Snedden, of Auckland. For services to people with learning disabilities.

Dr Ian Alexander Noel Stringer, of Palmerston North. For services to conservation.

Dr Oliver Robert Webber Sutherland, of Nelson. For services to the law and Māori and Pacific communities.

Mr Wi Te Tau Pirika Taepa, of Porirua. For services to Māori art, particularly ceramics.

Dr John David Tait, of Wellington. For services to obstetrics and gynaecology.

Dr Margrietha Johanna Theron, of Rotorua. For services to science and the community.

Mrs Sharyn Elizabeth Underwood, of Whanganui. For services to dance.

Ms Anne June Urlwin, of Wanaka. For services to business.

Mrs Eileen Nora Varley, of Richmond. For services to addiction services.

Ms Lisa Walker, of Wellington. For services as a jeweller.

Ms Bub (Hera) White, of Raglan. For services to Māori and tertiary education.

Ms Chelsea Jane Winstanley, of Auckland. For services to the screen industry and Māori.

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Mrs Melegalenuu Ah Sam, of Auckland. For services to Pacific language education.

Mr Nicholas Stuart Atkins, JP, of Christchurch. For services to science and the community.

Mr Lesi Ruby Atoni, of Porirua. For services to the Tokelau community.

Mr David Lindsay Ayers, of Rangiora. For services to local government and the community.

Mr John Stephen Baird, of Blenheim. For services to business and governance.

Ms Carol Anne Kahutaha Berghan, of Awanui. For services to Māori.

Mr John Tyson Bezett, of Dunedin. For services to sport and recreation.

Mrs Anne Marie Biggs, of Auckland. For services to education.

Mr Noel Brian Birchall, of Kaikohe. For services to outdoor recreation and conservation.

Mrs Sandra Joy Borland, of Invercargill. For services to nursing and the Pacific community.

Mr Matthew Faafetai Malietoa Brown, of Christchurch. For services to mental health and the prevention of family violence.

Mrs Sarah Clare Brown, of Christchurch. For services to mental health and the prevention of family violence.

Mr Christopher Bruce Chilton, of Invercargill. For services to music and journalism.

Inspector Dean Murray Clifford, of Hastings. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Ms Robyn Marire Harriet Corrigan, of Kaitaia. For services to social work.

Mrs Adrienne Kathryn Dalton, JP, of Pokeno. For services to conservation and youth.

Detective Inspector David de Lange, of Hastings. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Reverend Louise Margaret Deans, of Darfield. For services to the community and women.

Mr Hurimoana Nui Dennis, of Auckland. For services to Māori and the community.

Mrs Makareta Mamoa Willow Desai, of Coromandel. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr Christopher James Ellison, of Mosman Park, Australia. For services to New Zealand-Australia relations.

Mr Ross Duncan Everiss, of Rotorua. For services to rugby.

Mr Siaosi Fa'alogo, of Porirua. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mrs Elizabeth Ann Forgie, of Okaihau. For services to education.

Mrs Margaret Letitia Fraser, of Dunedin. For services to hepatology.

Mrs Maha Tawfek Hassan Galal, of Christchurch. For services to the Muslim community.

Mr Richard Patrick Garratt, of Mount Maunganui. For services to tennis and Māori sport.

Mrs Jennifer Mary Gordon, of Waikanae. For services to Catholic education.

Ms Dianne Kay Grennell, of Waikanae. For services to Māori and the Public Service.

Ms Elizabeth Anne Hakaraia, of Otaki. For services to the film and media industries.

Mrs Marianne Hargreaves, of Christchurch. For services to the arts.

Dr Ella Yvette Henry, of Auckland. For services to Māori, education and media.

Mr Bryan Mervyn Ernest Hocken, of Inglewood. For services to agriculture and the rural community.

Mr Gregory Bernard Horton, of Auckland. For services to philanthropy and governance.

Dr Josephine Harle Howse, of Auckland. For services to education.

Dr Beverley Lorraine James, of Spring Creek. For services to seniors.

Mrs Estelle Pura Leask, of Bluff. For services to conservation and Māori.

Dr Linita Manu'atu, of Auckland. For services to Pacific education and the Tongan community.

Mr Paul Ernest McEwan, of Wanaka. For services to neonatal care.

Ms Kiriovea Jasmin McSweeney, of Lower Hutt. For services to the film industry.

Dr Robert John McNeill Mills, of New Plymouth. For services to wildlife conservation.

Ms Sharon Louise Morgan, of Waipu. For services to the community, the arts and rugby.

Mr Walter Ngakoma Ngamane, of Thames. For services to Māori and tourism.

Mr Hai Dinh Nguyen, of Upper Hutt. For services to refugees and the Vietnamese community.

Mrs Anna Elizabeth Osborne, of Dobson. For services to the community and occupational health and safety.

Mrs Tolupene Peau, of Auckland. For services to the Tokelau community.

Ms Jo Mere Pilkington, of Auckland. For services to the events sector and the community.

Miss Grace Elizabeth Prendergast, of Cambridge, United Kingdom. For services to rowing.

Mr Kenneth Alan Rintoul, of Okaihau. For services to governance and the community.

Ms Holly Irene Robinson, of Dunedin. For services to athletics.

Ms Sonya Lynne Rockhouse, of Christchurch. For services to the community and occupational health and safety.

Mrs Karla Anne Sanders, of Alexandra. For services to bullying prevention.

Ms Kim Shannon, of Wellington. For services to education and the Public Service.

Ms Deidre Ann Shea, of Auckland. For services to education.

Ms Stacey Anne Shortall, of Wellington. For services to the law and the community.

Mr Hugh Edwin Stringleman, of One Tree Point. For services to agricultural journalism.

Mr Mark Robertson Sutton, of Te Anau. For services to conservation.

Dr Mai Mohammed Hamdi Tamimi, of Hebron, Palestine. For services to ethnic communities.

Mr Teaiorangi Trevor Taurima, of Hastings. For services to Māori, sport and conservation.

Ms Gaylene Katerina Te Rauna, of Wellington. For services to Māori and disabled people.

The Reverend Victoria Pernel Terrell, of Auckland. For services to the disability community.

Ms Margaret Ann Tod, of Auckland. For services to netball.

Mrs Emma Kimberley Twigg, of Cambridge. For services to rowing.

Mr Bill Rangi Urale, of Auckland. For services to music and the community.

Mr Henry van Tuel, of Napier. For services to the Coastguard.

Mrs Cynthia Grace Wallbridge, of Auckland. For services to dental health and education.

Mr Patrick John Walsh, of Auckland. For services to education.

Mrs Kerri Leigh Williams, of Cambridge. For services to rowing.

Mr Keith Lewis Woodley, of Pokeno. For services to shorebird conservation.

Honorary

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Honorary appointment to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

MNZM

To be an Honorary Member of the said Order:

Mr Hans van Ess, of Auckland. For services to ju-jitsu.

Dated at Wellington this 6th day of June 2022.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The New Zealand Order of Merit.

The Queen's Service Order

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following appointments to The Queen's Service Order:

QSO

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mrs Fadumo Abdulkadir Ahmed, of Auckland. For services to ethnic communities, women and social entrepreneurship.

Judge Andrew John Becroft, of Wellington. For services to the judiciary, children and youth.

Ms Naomi Patricia Ferguson, of Paraparaumu. For services to the Public Service.

Reverend Jonathan Peter Hartley, of Wellington. For services to governance and the community.

Mr Simon James Manning, JP, of Paraparaumu. For services to funeral services and disaster victim identification.

Ms Cheryll Bronwyn Martin, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Dr Leslie Francis Molloy, of Lower Hutt. For services to conservation and outdoor recreation.

Ms Julie Read, of Auckland. For services to the State.

The Queen's Service Medal

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following awards of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Mr William Michael Anderson, of Hamilton. For services to Māori education and the community.

Mrs Jennifer Louise Andrews, JP, of Blenheim. For services to seniors and local government.

Bishop Ross Graham Bay, OStJ, of Auckland. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr Ian Wright Carter, of Whitianga. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr Ami Chand, of Auckland. For services to ethnic communities.

Mr David James Clarke, of Arrowtown. For services to heritage preservation.

Mr Michael Compton Cole, of Auckland. For services to the Coastguard and the RSA.

Mr Ronald Leslie Cooke, of Taumarunui. For services to historical research.

Mrs Glenise Audrey Day, OStJ, of Chatham Islands. For services to the community.

Dr Talduwa Gamage Chandrasoma Asoka Dias, of Auckland. For services to health and the Sri Lankan community.

Ms Eleanor Joyce Doig, of Dunedin. For services to the community.

Mr Llewelyn Phillip Duval, JP, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mrs Christine Joy Greengrass, of Kaiapoi. For services to the community.

Deceased. Her Majesty’s approval of this award took effect on 14 May 2022, prior to the date of decease.

Mrs Barbara Anne Hanna, of Tapanui. For services to the community.

Mrs Susan Elizabeth Hume, of Christchurch. For services to education.

Mr Mervyn Paul Huxford, of Auckland. For services to hockey and the community.

Mr Samuel Bruce Inder, of Ranfurly. For services to the community.

Mrs Nedra Julia Johnson, of Christchurch. For services to the community and education.

Sister Cynthia May Kearney, of Gisborne. For services to missionary work and the community.

Mr Paul Klemick, of Dunedin. For services to historical research.

Ms Jeanette Margaret Leebody, JP, of Dunedin. For services to netball and the community.

Ms Gabrielle-Sisifo Blanche Dunlop Makisi, of Wellington. For services to Pacific communities and education.

Mr Neil Rex McDermott, of Invercargill. For services to music promotion and the community.

Mr Craig Sutherland McFarlane, of Papamoa. For services to education and music.

Ms Margaret McKibbin, of Napier. For services to Scouting.

Reverend Vaelua Salafai Mika, of Auckland. For services to church ministry and the Samoan community.

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Money, of Upper Hutt. For services to Girl Guides, women and the community.

Mr Larry Alexander Morgan, of Napier. For services to canoe sports and viticulture.

Mrs Vivien Joy Morton, of Porirua. For services to the community.

Ms Ellen Huia Norman, of Auckland. For services to Māori and mental health.

Reverend Hiueni Nuku, of Porirua. For services to Tongan and Pacific communities.

Mr Roy John Opie, of Paraparaumu. For services to the community.

Mr Harry Earl Pawsey, of Hawarden. For services to advocacy and conservation.

Mrs Virginia Ann Pawsey, of Hawarden. For services to advocacy and conservation.

Mrs Pushpa Devi Prasad, of Whanganui. For services to the community.

Mr Graeme Ernest Rice, of Dunedin. For services to traffic and road safety.

Mrs Elizabeth Ann Robbie, of Invercargill. For service to historical research.

Mrs Vaipou Saluni, of Lower Hutt. For services to education and the Pacific community.

Mr Michael Scrivener, of Wellington. For services to ethnic communities and refugees.

Mrs Winifred Solomon, of Riverton. For services to Māori culture and heritage.

Ms Irene Ann Somerville, of Rotorua. For services to the community and historical research.

Mr Yu-Shiun Tang, of Christchurch. For services to Chinese communities and culture.

Mrs Roberta Mihikore Te Huia, of Auckland. For services to Māori.

Mr Luther Alafia Toloa, QPM, JP, of Masterton. For services to the Pacific community.

Mrs Wendy Louise van Delden, of Paraparaumu. For services to music.

Mrs Heather Belle Waldron, JP, of Tauranga. For services to the community.

Ms Lynda Ruth Wallace, of Akaroa. For services to heritage preservation and the community.

Mr Ian David Wilson, of Okaihau. For services to conservation.

Mr Karel James Witten-Hannah, MStJ, of Auckland. For services to the community and education.

Mr William Edward Woods, JP, of Springfield. For services to conservation and the community.

Mr John Kenneth Wyatt, of Kaikoura. For services to the community.

Mrs Sandra Jean Wyatt, of Kaikoura. For services to the community.

Dated at Wellington this 6th day of June 2022.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Secretary and Registrar, The Queen's Service Order.

The New Zealand Antarctic Medal

The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following award of The New Zealand Antarctic Medal:

NZAM

Dr Ian Hawes, of Tauranga. For services to Antarctic science and conservation.

Dated at Wellington this 6th day of June 2022.

MICHAEL WEBSTER, Clerk of the Executive Council.

