Backing Tomorrow’s Transport Solutions

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 1:19 pm
The Government is calling for New Zealand innovators to put forward their solutions to help solve some of New Zealand’s biggest transport challenges, with the opening of Hoe ki angitū: the innovation fund led by Waka Kotahi.

“The Government is upgrading New Zealand’s transport system to make it safer, greener, and more efficient for now and future generations to come. However we know we can’t solve some the challenges we face alone, that’s why we seeking kiwi ingenuity to find solutions that help with global transport challenges,” Michael Wood said.

“New Zealand is a country full of creative, innovative people and to help us successfully meet the problems facing the transport sector we need to tap into that creativity by jointly accelerating solutions.”

“Hoe ki angitū looks to produce exciting possibilities for our transport system and to create solutions that will serve our communities now and in the future. The fund demonstrates a commitment to partnering with the private sector to solve problems together.

“The fund is part of the Government’s comprehensive approach to responding to the climate emergency. Innovation is one of the pillars of our Emissions Reduction Plan to drive forward new and quicker ways to respond to the challenges we are facing in the land transport sector.

The fund dedicates $15 million and other non-financial support to help the private sector catalyse the actions needed to solve transport problems and enable and accelerate innovation by breaking down barriers and providing them with the capabilities they need. Successful applicants will receive funding and other support for a total of 16 weeks to help them ‘accelerate’ their solution to the next stage of the innovative journey.

The first three challenges applicants are being asked to address are:

· integrating low-emission first and last mile gap solutions with public transport

· connecting under-served and rural communities

· accelerating the use of recycled and sustainable materials in transport infrastructure

“I am looking forward to see what solutions are supported through the fund, and to seeing them being implemented in the land transport system to make it more sustainable for years to come,” Michael Wood said.

Applications for the first three challenges are now open and close on 4 July 2022. Private sector groups such as start-ups, iwi, domestic and international companies, community grounds, research institutions and university groups are invited to submit their applications.

For more information on the fund, please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/innovation

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
