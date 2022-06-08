National Acknowledges Agriculture Emissions Report

The National Party has acknowledged the release of the He Waka Eke Noa report, National’s Climate Change spokesperson Scott Simpson says.

“National is committed to emissions targets including net-zero and methane reductions. Agriculture clearly has a role to play, so today’s report is welcome progress.

“It is good to see the sector’s representatives have delivered their recommendations to the Government after three years of work.

“It is now up to the Government to decide whether to accept the report’s recommendations.

“We will take some time to go through the report and the advice from the Climate Change Commission.

“There is still a long way to go in this process, and we want to see a successful outcome for farmers and the environment.

“National supports an industry-led solution on climate change – by farmers for farmers - where an agreement can be reached.

“New Zealand has the world’s most carbon-efficient farmers. The balancing act here is to set a carbon price without sending production offshore, which would raise global emissions.

“To reach our ambitious emissions targets, we need effective and efficient policies in agriculture and the rest of the economy.”

