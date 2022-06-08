Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Privacy Commissioner Appointed

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced the appointment of Michael Webster as the new Privacy Commissioner.

Mr Webster is the current Secretary of the Cabinet. He takes up his new role as Privacy Commissioner on 5 July 2022, replacing John Edwards who left office in December 2021 to take up the appointment as the United Kingdom Information Commissioner.

“Mr Webster’s career has to date focused on enabling and driving good governance, the promotion of democratic rights and values, the development and application of codes of conduct and behaviour, and working to ensure compliance with both statutory provisions and constitutional conventions. I am sure Mr Webster will provide the leadership required to ensure the public can be confident that their privacy rights are being protected”, Kris Faafoi said.

The Privacy Commissioner’s role is to promote and oversee the thirteen information privacy principles established by the Act. These principles deal with the collection, security, use and disclosure of personal information, access to and correction of personal information, and the assignment and use of unique identifiers.

In practice, this involves the Privacy Commissioner commenting on significant personal information policies and issues, providing opinions on privacy complaints made against government and business, monitoring government data matching and promoting good personal information handling practices in New Zealand.

“Our reforms in 2020 reflected the vital importance of the protections in the Privacy Act, which ensure people’s personal information is properly safeguarded in our digital age,” said Kris Faafoi.

Mr Webster has worked in the Cabinet Office, Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet for the last 13 years and has been the Secretary of the Cabinet and Clerk of the Executive Council since March 2014. His former roles include City Secretary, Wellington City Council (2002 – 2008), Manager, Strategy and Performance, Department of Internal Affairs (2000 – 2002) and manager, Corporate Strategy and Planning, State Services Commission (1999 – 2000).

He holds a Master of Public Management and BA (Hons) from Victoria University of Wellington. Michael is a graduate of the EY/Darden School of Business Programme, and the Executive Fellows Programme of the Australia and New Zealand School of Government.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 