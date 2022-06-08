Mallard Must Go

“The Mallard hunting season came to an end last weekend but there’s one more Mallard that still needs to go,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Parliament is too important an institution to have someone leading it who New Zealanders don’t trust.

“A 1News poll last night shows New Zealanders have overwhelmingly lost faith in Trevor Mallard, just as the ACT Party did a long time ago.

“His astonishing arrogance when he appeared at Select Committee this morning, shutting down questions and avoiding any accountability for his actions shows why he’s not fit for the role.

“All of this after his false rape allegations against a staff member and his immature behaviour during the protests leave no doubt that he’s the wrong man for the job.

“It’s time the Prime Minister realised that, showed some leadership and sacked him.

“The people’s Parliament is too important to have someone at the top who New Zealanders don’t trust.”

