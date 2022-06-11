Parliament

Transport Minister Looks To Power Up EV Imports

Saturday, 11 June 2022, 1:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Michael Wood has announced he will travel today to the International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS), hosted by the European Association for Electromobility in Oslo, Norway.

“EVS is the leading international gathering to address all the electromobility issues. The conference brings together government Ministers, policymakers, representatives from industry, relevant research communities and NGOs to discuss how we can enhance the transition to electric vehicles.

“We have a positive story to share about how we are putting policies in place to help foster EV uptake. Key to us accelerating the programme is locking in a secure supply of EVs.

“My message to vehicle manufacturers is clear. New Zealand is open for business. We are investing in supporting kiwi families and our economy's transition to carbon neutral through initiatives like the Clean Car Discount, the decarbonisation of the public transport bus fleet and the Clean Car Upgrade funded through Budget 22.

We don’t make vehicles locally, so it is vitally important that New Zealand is seen as a viable market for low emissions vehicle manufacturers. I will be selling that message in Oslo.

“Through our investments to date there is great potential for the development of innovative new EV technologies in New Zealand, and we are in a prime position to work with globally-leading companies here to test and go to market safely.

“I will also meet with ministerial counterparts from other countries to discuss their experiences decarbonising their transport sectors and see what lessons we can learn.

Michael Wood will also visit Geneva to meet with the International Labour Organisation and Global Road Safety Partnership to discuss Fair Pay Agreements and the Government’s Road to Zero strategy respectively. This will be followed by a visit to London to meet with Ministerial counterparts, civil society groups and departments to progress Government priorities in the Transport and Workplace Relations and Safety portfolios.

“As we build our way out of our decades-long infrastructure deficit, we can benefit and learn from the experiences of others who have tackled these challenges head on,” Michael Wood said.

Michael Wood will depart for Oslo today, also visiting Geneva and London, and return to New Zealand on 19 June.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


