Farcical Pre-departure Rules Locking Kiwis Out

“The Government’s command and control over our lives has gone on long enough and it’s time for Jacinda to give up her vice-like grip and let us get on with our lives,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Kiwis are being denied entry into their own country because our Government refuses to budge on its pointless and cruel rules at the border.

“Newshub has reported this morning on a Kiwi who was denied entry to New Zealand from Australia because his pre-departure test was taken one minute too early to satisfy the 48-hour period. I’ve also heard from people who have been kicked off flights for the same reason in recent weeks.

“Chris Hipkins admitted weeks ago in Select Committee that the pre-departure testing regime is making little difference to case and hospitalisation rates in New Zealand, but what has he done since then to remove this futile policy? It should be gone immediately.

“And yet, the Minister is still forcing us to bear the cost of pre-departure testing despite himself admitting there’s no logical reason for it to continue. Those costs are paid by travellers, both travelling Kiwis and their visitors, and whole industries that depend on the border being open.

“The Government’s mismanagement of the border and unworkable isolation periods are making the problem worse for no benefit. Until New Zealand is truly open we’ll continue on a downwards spiral into recession.

“Labour’s lock em down and lock em out attitude has turned New Zealand into a hermit kingdom. People don’t want to come here because of our illogical restrictions but ambitious Kiwis are lining up to leave because of the cost of living. It’s time for real change.”

© Scoop Media

