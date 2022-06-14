Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Orr Gives Speech ‘why We Embraced Te Ao Māori’ While Inflation Slams Māori

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 5:55 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is verging on self parody, giving a speech to the Central Banking Summer Meetings entitled ‘Why we embraced Te Ao Māori’ amidst a cost-of-living crisis that hits Māori hardest,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Two years ago I asked Adrian Orr at select committee, won’t all this COVID money printing inflate asset prices and put home ownership out of reach of the young and poor? His answer was that they’d be grateful because they’d still have a job.

“It is now clear that the Reserve Bank massively overdid its monetary stimulus. Beside massive fiscal stimulus including ongoing deficits from the Government, New Zealand is awash with cash and asset prices are through the roof.

“Inflation is a wonderful thing if you are asset rich, because you get asset richer. If you are young, poor, and have fewer assets, then inflation just means your future gets further away, tail lights blinking into the distance, while your cost of living rises by the month.

“Māori are the young and poor population most affected by inflation. Māori home ownership is 47 per cent, compared to 71 per cent for European New Zealanders. That is in part because Māori are younger, with a median age of 26 versus 37 for the whole population.

Since COVID struck, since I asked Adrian Orr about inflation and equity, the average house price has risen from $612,000 to $875,000. That’s $263,000 of capital gain, or 43 per cent capital gain in just over two years.

“Adrian Orr as a central banker has presided over horrendous inflation, that has hammered young and poor New Zealanders without assets. It has probably hammered Māori the most. That fact makes Orr’s rhetoric so galling.

He starts out explaining human arrival in New Zealand before relieving us all with the line ‘I’m going to take licence and again skip forward to the present…” because, mercifully… “the history of our indigenous people and the impact of colonisation is far more significant than I could ever summarise in this short session.’

“Orr goes on in his speech with tediously strained and unnecessary metaphors such as “The Reserve Bank is akin to the being Tāne Mahuta of New Zealand’s financial landscape… The money we print and circulate for New Zealand is the sap that flows through Te Pūtea Matua”

“On her goes ‘An important start for our work is to honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi - the Treaty of Waitangi - in the English and reo Māori versions.’ So much for the fact that monetary policy is in turmoil globally and New Zealand’s problems are as large as any.

“Thankfully, ‘We also offer training opportunities for all staff on Te Tiriti, have staff forums, and celebrate events and speakers important in a Te Ao Māori world view. We have made a bold start.”

“In the middle of a cost of living crisis that hits Māori hardest, the Reserve Bank Governor is giving speeches about why the Reserve Bank is embracing te ao Māori. If it were not so serious, it would be quite amusing."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 