New Chief Censor Appointed

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti has today announced Caroline Flora as the new Chief Censor of Film and Literature, for a three-year term from 20 July.

Ms Flora is a senior public servant who has recently held the role of Associate DeputyDirector General System Strategy and Performance at the Ministry of Health and has held a number of senior roles at the Ministry of Health and at New Zealand Police.

“Her leadership, relationship management and communication skills, as well as her senior management and legal experience in the public sector, will be of great benefit to the Classification Office,” Jan Tinetti said.

“Ms Flora will carry on the vital work of protecting New Zealanders from material likely to cause harm, while balancing the important right to freedom of expression.

“I congratulate Ms Flora on her appointment and wish her well for her three-year term,” Jan Tinetti said.

Ms Flora replaces David Shanks as Chief Censor, whose second term ended on 6 May 2022. Deputy Chief Censor, Rupert Ablett-Hampson, continues to undertake the duties of the Chief Censor on an interim basis, until Ms Flora’s term begins. This is in line with the relevant statutory provisions in the Films, Videos, and Publications Classifications Act 1993 (the Act).

The Office of Film and Literature Classification is an independent Crown Entity, established under the Act to examine and classify publications, including films, videos, books, magazines, sound recordings and computer files.

© Scoop Media

