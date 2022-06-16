Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Tell The Full PGF Story, Minister

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Minister for Corporate Welfare Stuart Nash should tell New Zealanders the full story about what results $3,000,000,000 in taxpayers’ money funnelled through the Provincial Growth Fund has achieved” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Launching the PGF, Shane Jones said: ‘We are being bold and we are being ambitious because this Government is committed to ending the years of neglect…the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) is open for business and has the potential to make a real difference to the people of provincial New Zealand.’

“But how many meaningful jobs has the PGF really created?

“The 16,000 figure trumpeted by Nash, and the 8,416 figure quoted in today’s report, are both nonsense.

“That’s because many jobs will have last just a few weeks. Counting a job pulling weeds for a few weeks as a job created is dishonest.

“It’s also not bold, ambitious, or likely to end years of neglect.

When ACT asked Nash last year how many people were in permanent full-time employment because of the PGF, the answer was just 2,863.

“What is that figure today? Nash won’t say.

“The PGF a slush fund of taxpayers’ money to try and buy votes.

“It has been a failure. It hasn’t created the jobs that the Government promised and the money has to come from somewhere. New Zealanders are smart enough to work out it’s from their taxes.

“The PGF might have created some jobs, but that’s offset by fewer jobs being created in the private sector because of the higher taxes to pay for it. Factoring in the disincentives created by those taxes, the PGF has actually made New Zealanders poorer.

“ACT would cut spending and taxes because New Zealanders know better than politicians and bureaucrats how to spend their money.

“ACT’s Real Change Budget would dramatically simplify the income tax system so that it once again rewards success. It takes New Zealand from five tax rates on income down to two – 17.5 and 28 per cent. It reduces the incentive for tax avoidance and sends a message that if you work hard and do well, you get to keep more of your own money.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Price Tag For Closer US Military Ties


So far, the closer military relationship envisaged by Jacinda Ardern and Joseph Biden at their recent White House meeting has been analysed mainly in terms of what this means for our supposedly “independent” foreign policy. Not much attention has been paid to what having more interoperable defence forces might mean for the New Zealand taxpayer...
More>>



 
 

Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 