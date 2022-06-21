Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

First Matariki Public Holiday Celebrated With A Unique Broadcasting Collaboration

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 10:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson and Minister for Māori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis announced today the inaugural Matariki public holiday will be marked by a pre-dawn hautapu ceremony at Te Papa Tongarewa, and will be a part of a five-hour broadcast carried by all major broadcasters in Aoteaora/New Zealand.

Hosted by Stacey Morrison and Mātai Smith, the Celebrate Matariki – Mānawatia a Matariki broadcast will provide insights into the significance of Matariki and include waiata, kapa haka, music, panel discussions facilitated by Moana Maniapoto, John Campbell and Julian Wilcox and an address from the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

With support from Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air, the Celebrate Matariki broadcast will be available on Whakaata Māori and Māori+, TVNZ One and TVNZ+, THREE, RNZ, Prime, Iwi Radio via Whare Kōrero, Stuff, Pasifika TV and the national Matariki website, matariki.net.nz.

“This broadcast is the first of its kind. Never before has every network simulcast a programme on a scale like this. Our broadcasters and digital platforms are to be congratulated for collaborating to support this important kaupapa.

“It is significant that Matariki has been the catalyst to inspire this collaboration between not only our public broadcasters but the comercial networks as well,” Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson says.

The panel discussions will explore the themes of Matariki. Remembrance – reflecting on the year that has been and remembering those who have passed; celebrating – the present and what we have; looking to the future – focusing and planning for the new year.

“All across the country, communities and whānau are celebrating Matariki. In these challenging times this unique broadcast is an opportunity for all of Aotearoa to learn a little about Matariki, celebrate the rise of the new year and engage in mātauranga Māori,” Minister for Māori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti Kelvin Davis said.

The broadcast wil start at 6:00am on Friday 24 June. You can tune in to your channel of choice to watch or listen to the programme.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>



Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Reconnecting Across The Tasman
Aotearoa New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong, met in Wellington today... More>>

World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 