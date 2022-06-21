Parliament

Another Advisory Group Is All Spin And No Delivery

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government is failing to move at pace to solve the current plasterboard crisis, National’s Building and Construction spokesperson Andrew Bayly says.

“The Government’s announcement to set up a ‘high level task force’ as an advisory group will do nothing to immediately deal with the plasterboard shortages we are currently facing.

“Builders are facing significant issues accessing plasterboard on a timely basis and at reasonable cost, with more firms having to resort to importing plasterboard from overseas.

“This has led to a crisis in the industry where there are many uncompleted homes waiting on plasterboard and other essential products before they can be issued with a code of compliance by council, and ultimately becoming available for New Zealanders to live in.

“The Labour Government has been dreadfully slow in addressing this current crisis in the industry and the Minister is missing in action.

“The building and construction industry employs around 292,800 people, and it is a sad indictment on this Government that so many companies are now failing.

“While the Labour Government fails to deliver a solution, National will act. Today, I will be lodging a Member’s Bill that includes solutions to the current plasterboard crisis.”

Andrew Bayly’s Member’s Bill would:

  • Allow builders to use imported forms of plasterboard that conform to Australasian standards,
  • Require councils to accept other types of plasterboard and make sure that future building consents can’t specify a certain product (such as GIB), and
  • Encourage agencies to explore the use of alternative products to GIB in their buildings.

