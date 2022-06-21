Targeted Second COVID-19 Booster A Step Closer
Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 7:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Hon Andrew Little
Minister of Health
A law
change passed today streamlines the process for allowing
COVID-19 boosters to be given without requiring a
prescription.
Health Minister Andrew Little said the
changes made to the Medicines Act were a more enduring way
to manage the administration of vaccine boosters from now
on.
“The Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Technical Advisory Group recommended that people who are at
high risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection
should have a second booster six months after the first,”
Andrew Little said.
“The changes we have made today
mean that the Director-General of Health now has the ability
to make boosters available to those who need them, meaning
people don’t need an individual prescription to get
one.”
The Director-General of Health will next
confirm who will be eligible to receive a second booster.
That announcement is expected to happen later this
week.”
