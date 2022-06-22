Parliament

Patients Leaving Middlemore Without Receiving Medical Care

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 9:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Patients are waiting longer to receive medical care at Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital ED and some are even giving up, National’s Party Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says.

Documents obtained recently under the Official Information Act show Middlemore Hospital’s ED waiting times last month are 11 per cent worse than at the same time last year.

“The information shows the number of people being seen at Middlemore ED within the six-hour target has decreased from 79 per cent to 68 per cent in the last year,” says Dr Reti.

“Worryingly there appears to be thousands who self-discharge from ED, presumably because they cannot wait.

“Yesterday Health Minister Andrew Little said ‘in terms of waiting times in ED, it is correct that there are more people waiting longer. That is fact.’

“The Labour Government is failing sick New Zealanders when they need them most.”

When National handed over in 2017, over 90 per cent of patients were seen at Middlemore’s ED within six hours.

“National had to OIA this information because Andrew Little stopped reporting ED wait times last year,” says Dr Reti.

“Andrew Little needs to front up and explain this foolish and short-sighted decision.

“The signals that EDs were under pressure were there but Andrew Little stopped looking and was more interested in restructuring the health system and increasing bureaucrats instead of helping sick New Zealanders who are waiting hours in ED to be seen.

“The Health Minister immediately needs to look at what he can do to assist under pressure EDs around the country, develop a comprehensive after-hours plan with primary care and refocus the $486M on health restructuring towards supporting our exhausted health workforce.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>



Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


