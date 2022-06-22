Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Five New Members Join Education Youth Advisory Group

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 10:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

A ministerial advisory group that provides young people with an opportunity to help shape the education system has five new members, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins said today.

“I am delighted to announce that Harshinni Nayyar, Te Atamihi Papa, Humaira Khan, Eniselini Ali and Malakai Tahaafe will join the seven current members for the 2022 Youth Advisory Group,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Since the first meeting in 2018, insights from this group have helped inform our work towards an education system that reflects the diverse needs, cultures and aspirations of young people of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

“I look forward to hearing their experiences and ideas on education issues they’re passionate about.”

The 2022 Youth Advisory Group members are:

  • Harshinni Nayyar, Whangārei (new member)
  • Te Atamihi Papa, Te Kūiti (new member)
  • Humaira Khan, Auckland (new member)
  • Eniselini Ali, Auckland (new member)
  • Malakai Tahaafe, Christchurch (new member)
  • Caelan Harris, Hamilton
  • Jayden van Dyk, Hamilton
  • Daisy Tumataroa, Taumarunui
  • Rei Denee, Wellington
  • Tanin Cain, Auckland
  • Harlow Tran-Lawrence, Auckland
  • Maru Taiaki, Paraparaumu

The Ministry of Education received over 200 registrations to join the Youth Advisory Group.

“It’s a great opportunity and also a commitment to be part of this group. I’d like to acknowledge and thank all of the young people who’ve put in the time and effort to apply,” Chris Hipkins said.

“I look forward to the first Ministerial Youth Advisory Group meeting in July.”

Go to Ministerial Youth Advisory Group for more information.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>



Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 