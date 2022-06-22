Now Apologise For MIQ
Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Good on Chris Hipkins for belatedly apologising for
breaching Charlotte Bellis’ privacy, but the Government
now needs to apologise for the whole of MIQ, National
COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop
says.
“If Chris Hipkins can issue a public apology
to Charlotte Bellis, then the Government can surely
apologise to all the Kiwis caught up in the lottery of human
misery that was MIQ.
“The High Court has found that
MIQ unjustifiably breached New Zealanders’ rights from
September to December 2021. The Government should do the
right thing and apologise for the way MIQ
operated.
“For every Charlotte Bellis, there are
countless other examples that haven’t hit the headlines.
Other pregnant women who couldn’t return home. Kiwis
trapped offshore who watched their visas expire in the
countries they were in. People who missed the deaths of
cherished loved ones and the birth of new
lives.
“Charlotte Bellis is just emblematic of the
bureaucratic inhumanity at the heart of the MIQ
machine.
“The Government was told there were better
ways to manage MIQ, but refused to listen. It’s time for
the Prime Minister to
apologise.”
