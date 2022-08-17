National Pays Tribute To Sir Toby Curtis
Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 3:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has extended his
condolences to the whānau of Sir Toby Curtis following his
passing.
"Sir Toby was a highly respected kaumātua
and dedicated his life to improving the lives of Māori and
all people in New Zealand.
“His passing is a
significant loss for his whānau, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti
Rongomai and Te Arawa.
"Sir Toby was a champion for te
reo Māori, educator and media leader. Throughout a
distinguished career, Sir Toby constantly challenged
communities and government to improve the lives of those
around him and to shine a light on the importance of
preserving and enhancing New Zealand’s knowledge and use
of te reo.
“On behalf of the National Party, our
condolences and thoughts are with Sir Toby’s whānau and
iwi.”
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...More>>